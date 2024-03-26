Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Flyers

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has 43 goals and 56 assists for 99 points and is looking to become the first Rangers skater to notch 100 points in a season since Jaromir Jagr (123 in 2005-06) and the seventh Ranger to reach the milestone.

Panarin is the first Rangers player since Jaromir Jagr in 2005-06 to have 40+ goals and 50+ assists. He is the fifth undrafted player in the last 30 years to score 40 goals in a season and the fourth Rangers player in the past 10 years to reach the mark (Kreider, Zibanejad, Nash).

In Panarin’s last 18 games, he has 31 points (12G-19A), nine games with 2+ points and six games with 3+ points

With three more assists, Panarin (338 GP) can be the third player to register 300 career assists prior to his 400th game with the franchise (Mark Messier: 375 GP & Brian Leetch: 368 GP).

Panarin ranks tied for fourth in points (99) and sixth in the NHL with a career-best 43 goals.

He has notched a point in 56 games this year, the fourth most in the NHL and his 29 multi-point games rank fifth in the league.

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has a point streak of seven games (4G-6A), tied for the third longest of his career and longest since Nov. 2022 (9 GP).

He has 21 points (6G-15A) in his last 18 games and 23 points (6G-17A) in his last 20 games. He ranks seventh among NHL defensemen in points (61) and eighth in assists (47).

Fox’s 15 goals this season are a career-high. Fox tallied his 50th goal of the season on Saturday and among defensemen to debut with the Rangers, he is one six in franchise history to hit the mark in 350 games or fewer.

Fox sits four points from 300 points over his career with 346 games under his belt. Only 12 defensemen in NHL history have reached the feat in fewer than 350 games with only Brian Leetch (295 GP) doing so with the Rangers.

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

The Rangers rank sixth in the NHL in save percentage with a .908 mark and their 191 goals allowed this season are the sixth fewest in the league.

In his last 14 games (since Feb. 12), Igor Shesterkin has posted a 10-3-1 record and three shutouts. He has allowed one or fewer goals in seven of his last 14 contests.

Shesterkin has posted his third consecutive 30-win season (30-15-2). Only two other goaltenders in franchise history have had three 30-win campaigns in their career: Henrik Lundqvist (11) and Ed Giacomin (5).

Jonathan Quick has won seven of his last eight starts, allowing two or fewer goals in five of them. Among NHL goalies who have played 23 or more games this season, Quick ranks fifth in goals-against average (2.44) and tied for seventh in save percentage (.917).

Quick holds a 16-5-2 record this season. He is one win from surpassing Ryan Miller for the most wins among American- born goaltenders (392).

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider played in his 800th career NHL game on Mar. 16 at Pittsburgh, becoming the 10th skater in team history to reach the feat. His 298 goals were the second highest total by any Rangers player through their first 800 games with the franchise, trailing only Jean Ratelle (306).

Kreider has 33 goals this season. He has points in eight of his last 12 contests (4G-6A) and 16 points (9G-7A) in his last 18 games.

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 121 goals rank tied for sixth in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 47 power play goals rank third.

He is one power play goal from tying Brian Leetch (106) for the third most in franchise history. This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books: