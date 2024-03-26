Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Flyers

By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers look to reach the 100-point mark when they face the Philadelphia Flyers at MSG on Tuesday night (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM).
  • With a win tonight in their 72nd game, the Rangers will pass the 100-point threshold in the second fewest games (1971- 72 - 67 GP) in team history. It would mark the 13th 100-point season in team history and third consecutive.
  • New York has wins in four of its last five games, seven of its last nine games and points in 21 of its last 26 contests (19-5- 2). The Blueshirts’ 47 wins are the most in the NHL while their 98 points rank tied for first in the league.
  • On home ice, New York has a 25-9-0 record for 50 points and has won 10 of its last 12 home contests. The Rangers’ .735 point percentage at home ranks third in the NHL.
  • Against the Flyers, the Rangers have won six-straight and have earned a point in 10-straight games (9-0-1) and 13 of their last 15 games against them (11-2-2).
  • The Rangers have a league-high tying five players (Zibanejad, Kreider, Trocheck, Panarin, Fox) with 60 or more points this season. Tampa Bay also has the same amount.
  • When scoring four or more goals, the Rangers are 27-0-1 and when allowing two or fewer goals, the team is 34-1-0. The Rangers’ 2.69 GA/GP ranks sixth best in the league.
  • Peter Laviolette is one win away from the 800th in his career, which would make him the seventh coach in NHL history to reach the mark. With a win tonight (1,502nd game), he’d be the fourth fastest head coach to reach 800 wins.
  • New York has accumulated 181 points from defensemen this season, tied for the third most in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts have earned 22 comeback victories this season and 10 when trailing in the third period, both the third most in the NHL.
  • New York has the NHL’s fifth (tied) best power play percentage (25.6) and fourth highest penalty kill percentage (83.6).
  • In the last 39 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (55 pts - 25G-30A) and Vincent Trocheck (41 pts - 16G-25A) have recorded a combined 96 points (41G-55A).
  • The Rangers’ .875 win percentage (7-1) in five-minute overtime session ranks first in the league.

RANGERS AND FLYERS CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette was the head coach of the Flyers from 2009-10 to 2013-14, leading the team to a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2010.
  • Flyers head coach John Tortorella was head coach of the Rangers from 2008-09 to 2012-13.
  • Marc Staal skated in 13 seasons for the Blueshirts, recording 188 points (43G-145A) in 892 games. Staal has played in the second most (tied) playoff games in Rangers history (107 GP).
  • Erik Gustafsson played in 24 games for the Flyers in 2020-21, recording 10 points (1G-9A).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has 43 goals and 56 assists for 99 points and is looking to become the first Rangers skater to notch 100 points in a season since Jaromir Jagr (123 in 2005-06) and the seventh Ranger to reach the milestone.

Panarin is the first Rangers player since Jaromir Jagr in 2005-06 to have 40+ goals and 50+ assists. He is the fifth undrafted player in the last 30 years to score 40 goals in a season and the fourth Rangers player in the past 10 years to reach the mark (Kreider, Zibanejad, Nash).

In Panarin’s last 18 games, he has 31 points (12G-19A), nine games with 2+ points and six games with 3+ points

With three more assists, Panarin (338 GP) can be the third player to register 300 career assists prior to his 400th game with the franchise (Mark Messier: 375 GP & Brian Leetch: 368 GP).

Panarin ranks tied for fourth in points (99) and sixth in the NHL with a career-best 43 goals.

He has notched a point in 56 games this year, the fourth most in the NHL and his 29 multi-point games rank fifth in the league.

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has a point streak of seven games (4G-6A), tied for the third longest of his career and longest since Nov. 2022 (9 GP).

He has 21 points (6G-15A) in his last 18 games and 23 points (6G-17A) in his last 20 games. He ranks seventh among NHL defensemen in points (61) and eighth in assists (47).

Fox’s 15 goals this season are a career-high. Fox tallied his 50th goal of the season on Saturday and among defensemen to debut with the Rangers, he is one six in franchise history to hit the mark in 350 games or fewer.

Fox sits four points from 300 points over his career with 346 games under his belt. Only 12 defensemen in NHL history have reached the feat in fewer than 350 games with only Brian Leetch (295 GP) doing so with the Rangers.

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

The Rangers rank sixth in the NHL in save percentage with a .908 mark and their 191 goals allowed this season are the sixth fewest in the league.

In his last 14 games (since Feb. 12), Igor Shesterkin has posted a 10-3-1 record and three shutouts. He has allowed one or fewer goals in seven of his last 14 contests.

Shesterkin has posted his third consecutive 30-win season (30-15-2). Only two other goaltenders in franchise history have had three 30-win campaigns in their career: Henrik Lundqvist (11) and Ed Giacomin (5).

Jonathan Quick has won seven of his last eight starts, allowing two or fewer goals in five of them. Among NHL goalies who have played 23 or more games this season, Quick ranks fifth in goals-against average (2.44) and tied for seventh in save percentage (.917).

Quick holds a 16-5-2 record this season. He is one win from surpassing Ryan Miller for the most wins among American- born goaltenders (392).

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider played in his 800th career NHL game on Mar. 16 at Pittsburgh, becoming the 10th skater in team history to reach the feat. His 298 goals were the second highest total by any Rangers player through their first 800 games with the franchise, trailing only Jean Ratelle (306).

Kreider has 33 goals this season. He has points in eight of his last 12 contests (4G-6A) and 16 points (9G-7A) in his last 18 games.

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 121 goals rank tied for sixth in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 47 power play goals rank third.

He is one power play goal from tying Brian Leetch (106) for the third most in franchise history. This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)
  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)
  • Recorded his 500th career point
  • Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137)
  • Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)
  • Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals
  • Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history
  • Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

SLAP SHOTS

  • Vincent Trocheck has points in 10 of his last 12 games (4G-10A) and points in 15 of his last 18 games (9G-14A). He has set a career-high in assists (45) and his 69 points are second to his 75 he recorded in 2017-18 with Florida. He ranks second in the NHL (min. 700 FO) in faceoff percentage (59.2).
  • Mika Zibanejad has points in six of his past eight games (4G-3A). He has double-digit power play goals for a seventh straight season. The only other player that has reached 10-plus power play goals in the last seven seasons is Steven Stamkos.
  • Jack Roslovic has four points (1G-3A) in his last six games and 17 points (5G-12A) in his past 21 contests.
  • Alexis Lafreniere has established his career-high in goals (20), has points in five of his last six games (2G-4A) and 13 points in his last 17 games (5G-8A). The Blueshirts are 16-1-1 when he scores a goal this season.
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies and tied for fifth in the NHL in hits with 227.
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 46-11-6 when Kreider and Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.

