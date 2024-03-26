Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Flyers

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers look to reach the 100-point mark when they face the Philadelphia Flyers at MSG on Tuesday night (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM).
- With a win tonight in their 72nd game, the Rangers will pass the 100-point threshold in the second fewest games (1971- 72 - 67 GP) in team history. It would mark the 13th 100-point season in team history and third consecutive.
- New York has wins in four of its last five games, seven of its last nine games and points in 21 of its last 26 contests (19-5- 2). The Blueshirts’ 47 wins are the most in the NHL while their 98 points rank tied for first in the league.
- On home ice, New York has a 25-9-0 record for 50 points and has won 10 of its last 12 home contests. The Rangers’ .735 point percentage at home ranks third in the NHL.
- Against the Flyers, the Rangers have won six-straight and have earned a point in 10-straight games (9-0-1) and 13 of their last 15 games against them (11-2-2).
- The Rangers have a league-high tying five players (Zibanejad, Kreider, Trocheck, Panarin, Fox) with 60 or more points this season. Tampa Bay also has the same amount.
- When scoring four or more goals, the Rangers are 27-0-1 and when allowing two or fewer goals, the team is 34-1-0. The Rangers’ 2.69 GA/GP ranks sixth best in the league.
- Peter Laviolette is one win away from the 800th in his career, which would make him the seventh coach in NHL history to reach the mark. With a win tonight (1,502nd game), he’d be the fourth fastest head coach to reach 800 wins.
- New York has accumulated 181 points from defensemen this season, tied for the third most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have earned 22 comeback victories this season and 10 when trailing in the third period, both the third most in the NHL.
- New York has the NHL’s fifth (tied) best power play percentage (25.6) and fourth highest penalty kill percentage (83.6).
- In the last 39 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (55 pts - 25G-30A) and Vincent Trocheck (41 pts - 16G-25A) have recorded a combined 96 points (41G-55A).
- The Rangers’ .875 win percentage (7-1) in five-minute overtime session ranks first in the league.