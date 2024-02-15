Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Canadiens

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers host the Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). The Blueshirts won’t play outside of New York/New Jersey until February 24 in Philadelphia.
- New York has wins in five-straight games and points in seven of its last eight games (6-1-1). This is the Rangers’ second winning streak of five or more games this season (6 GP - Oct. 21-Nov. 2). The Blueshirts are one of seven teams (BOS, EDM, FLA, PHI, VAN, WPG) to have two seperate winning streaks of five-plus games.
- The Blueshirt’s 34 wins are the second most in the NHL and their 71 points rank fourth in the league. At home, the Rangers have won 18 games, tied for the third most in the NHL.
- New York has six players (Kreider, Zibanejad, Panarin, Trocheck, Fox, Lafreniere) with 30 or more points and four players (Kreider, Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad) with 15-plus goals, tied for the third most in the NHL.
- Against Montreal, the Blueshirts have points in six of their last eight contests dating back to Feb. 2020.
- In the last 21 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (24 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (19 pts) have recorded a combined 43 points (20G-23A).
- When allowing three goals or fewer in a game this season, the Rangers have a 32-2-2 record.
- New York has the NHL’s fifth best power play percentage (25.6) and fifth best in penalty kill percentage (83.7). Carolina is the only other team to have both in the top-5.
- With a 28.4 clip, the Rangers allow the sixth fewest shots on goal per game in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have 22 wins when scoring first, tied for the third most in the NHL (Vancouver leads with 27).
- The Rangers’ 53.9 faceoff percentage is the fifth highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- New York has accumulated 127 points from defensemen this season, the fourth most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have 16 comeback wins this season and eight when trailing in the third period, both tied for third in the NHL.