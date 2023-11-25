Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Bruins

RANGERS SINCE OCTOBER 21

Heading into a five-game west coast trip beginning on October 21, the Rangers were 2-2-0 and coming off a 4-1 loss on October 19 to the Predators on home ice.

Since then, the Blueshirts have responded with a 12-1-1 record for 25 points and in that span have put up some of the best numbers in the NHL.

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

As a team, the Blueshirts have the second highest save percentage in the NHL (.923) and lowest GAA (2.19). New York is one of nine teams to have multiple shutouts.

Igor Shesterkin has a 8-3-0 record on the year and has allowed one or fewer goals in a game five times this season. Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals on 42 occasions since the 2021-22 season, the most in the NHL. Since the 2021- 22 season, Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL with 82 wins and among goalies with 100 or more games, ranks first in save percentage (.924) and GAA (2.30).

Jonathan Quick is 5-0-1 to start 2023-24 and is the second Rangers netminder to begin his tenure by earning a point in his first six decisions, joining Eddie Mio in 1981-82 (5-0-2 in 7 GP). He has allowed one or fewer goals in three of those six starts. Among NHL goaltenders who have made six or more starts this season, Quick ranks first in save percentage (.940) and first in GAA (1.68). In addition, he is one of six goaltenders with multiple shutouts this season.

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has a team-high 11 goals on the season and is now four goals from matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280).

Kreider has points in eight of his last 11 games (6G-5A).

Kreider sits two power play goals away from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

His eight shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 40 power play goals in that span are the second most.

PANARIN ON A PATH

On Monday night in Dallas, Artemi Panarin went without a point for the first time all season. His point streak ended with a franchise record season-opening mark of 15 games (10G-16A) and it was the longest point streak of his career. His streak was the longest for a Ranger since Wayne Gretzky (15 GP) in 1996-97 and tied for the third longest in franchise history.

Panarin also had multiple points in five-straight contests, the first Rangers skater with at least five straight multi-point games since Jaromir Jagr (6 GP in 2005-06).

Panarin ranks among the best in the NHL in multiple categories.