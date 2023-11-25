Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Bruins

News Feed

NYR2324_1125Matchup_DisplayLead_LB
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers begin a three-game homestand with a matchup against the Boston Bruins to close out a back- to-back (1:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network/NHL Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). Last year, the Blueshirts were 7-5-4 in the second half of back-to-back sets.
  • New York has wins in six of its last seven games and points in 13 of its last 14 games (12-1-1). The Rangers’ 14 wins are tied for the most in the NHL (BOS, VGK). Its .806 points percentage is second in the league behind Boston’s .816 mark.
  • A win today would give New York 15 wins in 19 or fewer games for the first time in franchise history.
  • Heading into today, the Rangers have played in six home games - the fewest in the NHL. New York is 5-1-0 on home ice this year.
  • The Blueshirts have allowed one or fewer goals a league-high nine times this season. The team has allowed the fewest GA/GP (2.22) in the NHL and the fewest total goals (40) in the league.
  • The Rangers have the second best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 54.7 percent mark. New York has been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 14 of 18 games.
  • The Rangers have played more regular season games (666) and have earned more regular season wins (264) against the Bruins than against any other opponent in their 97-season history.
  • On the year, New York is 7-1-0 against Eastern Conference opponents and 2-0-0 against Atlantic Division teams.
  • The Rangers have the NHL’s third best power play percentage (29.8) and have scored power play goals in 13 of their first 18 games. The Rangers’ 17 power play goals are tied for the fifth most in the league.
  • The Blueshirts are 11-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game, the most such wins in the league, and have opened the scoring in 11 of their past 12 games.
  • New York is 11-for-11 on the PK over the last two games. It marks the first time since Jan. 2019 that the Rangers have been perfect on the PK with five or more opportunities in consecutive games (6 at PHI, 5 at PIT). The Blueshirts’ 86.7 PK percentage ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Rangers’ 325 blocked shots are tied for the seventh most in the NHL. - New York has the second fewest giveaways in the NHL (98).
  • Today, Blueshirts head coach Peter Laviolette will coach in his 1,449th game, surpassing Dick Irvin for the 10th most in NHL history.

RANGERS AND BRUINS CONNECTIONS

  • Blake Wheeler broke into the league with Boston, skating from 2008-09 – 2010-11 with the team.
  • Ryan Lindgren was selected by the Bruins in the second round (49th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Kevin Shattenkirk played two seasons with the Rangers (2017-18 and 2018-19)
  • Jake DeBrusk is the son of Louie DeBrusk, who was selected by the Rangers in the third round (49th overall) of the 1989 NHL Entry Draft. Louie DeBrusk was traded by the Rangers to Edmonton as part of the transaction in which the Blueshirts acquired Mark Messier.
  • Charlie McAvoy is a native of Long Beach, New York. He was a Rangers fan as a kid and idolized Brian Leetch. His sister is Rangers assistant sports scientist Kayla McAvoy.

RANGERS SINCE OCTOBER 21

Heading into a five-game west coast trip beginning on October 21, the Rangers were 2-2-0 and coming off a 4-1 loss on October 19 to the Predators on home ice.

Since then, the Blueshirts have responded with a 12-1-1 record for 25 points and in that span have put up some of the best numbers in the NHL.

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

As a team, the Blueshirts have the second highest save percentage in the NHL (.923) and lowest GAA (2.19). New York is one of nine teams to have multiple shutouts.

Igor Shesterkin has a 8-3-0 record on the year and has allowed one or fewer goals in a game five times this season. Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals on 42 occasions since the 2021-22 season, the most in the NHL. Since the 2021- 22 season, Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL with 82 wins and among goalies with 100 or more games, ranks first in save percentage (.924) and GAA (2.30).

Jonathan Quick is 5-0-1 to start 2023-24 and is the second Rangers netminder to begin his tenure by earning a point in his first six decisions, joining Eddie Mio in 1981-82 (5-0-2 in 7 GP). He has allowed one or fewer goals in three of those six starts. Among NHL goaltenders who have made six or more starts this season, Quick ranks first in save percentage (.940) and first in GAA (1.68). In addition, he is one of six goaltenders with multiple shutouts this season.

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has a team-high 11 goals on the season and is now four goals from matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280).

Kreider has points in eight of his last 11 games (6G-5A).

Kreider sits two power play goals away from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

His eight shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 40 power play goals in that span are the second most.

PANARIN ON A PATH

On Monday night in Dallas, Artemi Panarin went without a point for the first time all season. His point streak ended with a franchise record season-opening mark of 15 games (10G-16A) and it was the longest point streak of his career. His streak was the longest for a Ranger since Wayne Gretzky (15 GP) in 1996-97 and tied for the third longest in franchise history.

Panarin also had multiple points in five-straight contests, the first Rangers skater with at least five straight multi-point games since Jaromir Jagr (6 GP in 2005-06).

Panarin ranks among the best in the NHL in multiple categories.

SLAP SHOTS

  • Alexis Lafreniere has four goals in his last six games and eight on the season - the third most on New York. His six goals at five-on-five are the second on the team behind Panarin’s seven.
  • Erik Gustafsson has points in seven of his past eight contests (1G-8A). His 13 points (3G-10A) rank tied for fourth on the Rangers and first among New York defensemen.
  • Vincent Trocheck has points in six of his past eight games (4G-7A). Trocheck’s 15 points on the year (5G-10A) are the third most on the Blueshirts. Among NHL skaters with 250 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks second in faceoff percentage (61.5).
  • Jacob Trouba’s 64 blocked shots are the most in the NHL.
  • Nick Bonino ranks first among forwards with 46 blocked shots and since 2021-22, Bonino leads all forwards in blocked shots with 227.
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies in hits with 44.
  • Among skaters with 50 or more total SH TOI, Ryan Lindgren’s 4.23 PP GA/60 ranks sixth in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 40-11-6 when Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.