Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Bruins

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers begin a three-game homestand with a matchup against the Boston Bruins to close out a back- to-back (1:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network/NHL Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). Last year, the Blueshirts were 7-5-4 in the second half of back-to-back sets.
- New York has wins in six of its last seven games and points in 13 of its last 14 games (12-1-1). The Rangers’ 14 wins are tied for the most in the NHL (BOS, VGK). Its .806 points percentage is second in the league behind Boston’s .816 mark.
- A win today would give New York 15 wins in 19 or fewer games for the first time in franchise history.
- Heading into today, the Rangers have played in six home games - the fewest in the NHL. New York is 5-1-0 on home ice this year.
- The Blueshirts have allowed one or fewer goals a league-high nine times this season. The team has allowed the fewest GA/GP (2.22) in the NHL and the fewest total goals (40) in the league.
- The Rangers have the second best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 54.7 percent mark. New York has been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 14 of 18 games.
- The Rangers have played more regular season games (666) and have earned more regular season wins (264) against the Bruins than against any other opponent in their 97-season history.
- On the year, New York is 7-1-0 against Eastern Conference opponents and 2-0-0 against Atlantic Division teams.
- The Rangers have the NHL’s third best power play percentage (29.8) and have scored power play goals in 13 of their first 18 games. The Rangers’ 17 power play goals are tied for the fifth most in the league.
- The Blueshirts are 11-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game, the most such wins in the league, and have opened the scoring in 11 of their past 12 games.
- New York is 11-for-11 on the PK over the last two games. It marks the first time since Jan. 2019 that the Rangers have been perfect on the PK with five or more opportunities in consecutive games (6 at PHI, 5 at PIT). The Blueshirts’ 86.7 PK percentage ranks sixth in the league.
- The Rangers’ 325 blocked shots are tied for the seventh most in the NHL. - New York has the second fewest giveaways in the NHL (98).
- Today, Blueshirts head coach Peter Laviolette will coach in his 1,449th game, surpassing Dick Irvin for the 10th most in NHL history.