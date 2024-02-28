Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Blue Jackets

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers complete a home-and-home set against the Columbus Blue Jackets, at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). The Blueshirts will play four of their next five games at home.
- New York has wins in 10 of its last 11 games and has points in 12 of its last 14 contests (11-2-1).
- The Blueshirts’ 39 wins are the most in the NHL while their 81 points rank third in the league. With a win tonight in game No. 60, the Rangers will match the 1972-73 season for the fewest games needed to reach the 40-win mark.
- At home, the Rangers are 20-7-0 and rank tied for second in the NHL in home wins. New York has won five-straight home games and seven of it last eight at MSG.
- The Blueshirts have allowed only one goal in three of their last four games and have allowed either one or zero goals in a game a league-high 22 times this season. When allowing three goals or fewer in a game this season, the Rangers have a 35-2-2 record.
- The Rangers have scored at least one goal in the second period in nine-straight games dating back to Feb. 7. The team’s plus-19 goal differential in the middle frame this season ranks tied for second in the NHL.
- New York has accumulated 146 points from defensemen this season, the third most in the NHL.
- New York has the NHL’s sixth best power play percentage (24.9) and fourth best penalty kill percentage (84.9). The Blueshirts have five power play goals in their last six games.
- The Blueshirts have 18 comeback wins this season and nine when trailing in the third period, both tied for second in the NHL.
- New York has five players (Kreider, Zibanejad, Panarin, Trocheck, Fox) with 40 or more points and five players (Kreider, Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad, Lafreniere) with 15-plus goals, both tied for the second most in the NHL.
- In the last 27 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (35 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (27 pts) have recorded a combined 62 points (27G-35A).
- When scoring first, the Blueshirts have 26 wins, the second most in the NHL.
- The Rangers’ .875 win percentage (7-1) in five-minute overtime session ranks first in the league.