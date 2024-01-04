Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Blackhawks

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers hosts the Chicago Blackhawks in an Original Six matchup at Madison Square Garden (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM).
- The Rangers have the NHL’s most wins (25), tied for the second most points (51), and second highest points percentage (.708).
- The Rangers became the first team in the NHL to reach the 50-point mark (51 PTS) with their win last Saturday, for the first time since 1993-94. The 2023-24 campaign marks the fifth time in franchise history the club has reached the mark in 35 or fewer games, following 1971-72 (33 GP), 1970-71 (34 GP), 1993-94 (35 GP) and 1939-40 (35 GP).
- In games following a loss this season, the Blueshirts are 9-1-0.
- New York finished the 2023 calendar year with a 53-19-8 regular season record for 114 points, ranking third in the NHL in both wins and points. Its .713 point percentage ranked second in the NHL last calendar year.
- Against Western Conference opponents, the Rangers are 11-3-1 and are 4-2-1 against Central Division.
- The Rangers have won five of their last six games against the Blackhawks dating back to the 2018-19 season.
- At home, New York is 12-5-0 for 24 points and their .706 home point percentage ranks tied for sixth in the NHL.
- When scoring four or more goals in a game, the Blueshirts are 15-0-1 and 17-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals in a game.
- The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in nine of their last 11 games. New York has the NHL’s second best power play percentage (30.1) and the fourth most (tied) power play goals in the league (34).
- The Rangers’ 53.9 faceoff percentage is tied for the third highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- The Rangers have 12 comeback wins on the season, the third most in the NHL, and six wins when trailing at any point in the third period, tied for the most in the NHL.
- New York has 92 points from defensemen, the fifth most in the NHL.