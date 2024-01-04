Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Blackhawks

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in five-straight games (6G-2A), 10 of his last 11 games (7G-7A) and in 15 of his last 18 games (13G-12A).

He has notched a point in 30 of his 36 games this year, tied for the second most games with a point in the NHL this season (Nylander and MacKinnon lead with 31).

Panarin was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending Dec. 31 after compiling six points (1G-5A) in three games.

Panarin finished 2023 with 101 points and joined Mark Messier (1995 & 1992) as the only players in Rangers history to record 100 points in multiple calendar years.

MIKA MADNESS

Mika Zibanejad is coming off a career-long point streak of 10-straight games (8G-9A) and has points in 18 of his last 20 contests (12G-15A). Since November 22, he has been one of the leading scorers in the NHL.

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has a career-long tying (Jan. 27-Feb. 17, 2023, Oct. 29-Nov. 10, 2022) point streak of seven games (3G-7A) and has 12 points (5G-7A) in his last 10 games.

On Tuesday, Kreider recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history.

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has eight points in his last eight games (3G-5A), 11 points in his last 11 games (3G-8A) and 31 points (8G-23A) in his past 30 games.

Trocheck is one of three players in the NHL to have both 30 or more points and 50 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 500 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (62.4).

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has assists in two of his last four games, assists/points in 10 of his last 15 games (13A) and overall has points in 18 of 26 games this season (3G-21A).

In the NHL among defensemen, Fox has the sixth most points per game (0.92) and his seven power play points rank tied for second among blueliners.

Since his rookie season in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL.