Pregame Notes: Rangers at Wild

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers head back on the road for a matchup against the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday night (8:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM).
- The Blueshirts have won six games in a row, the league’s longest active win streak. Last season, the team posted two wins streaks of seven games. New York has the third most wins (8) and points (16) in the NHL.
- The Rangers are 8-2-0 (16 points), marking their second-best 10-game start to a season in franchise history. The only other campaign with as many wins through this stage of the season was 1983-84 (9-1-0, 18 points).
- New York has won five games in a row on the road and will look to push its road win streak to six games for an eighth time in franchise history. The last time the team posted a road win streak of six or more games was the franchise record nine-game road streak in 2020.
- The Rangers have five players that are natives of Minnesota: K’Andre Miller (St. Paul/Minnetonka HS), Blake Wheeler (Plymouth/Breck), Ryan Lindgren (Burnsville/Shattuck St. Mary’s), Jonny Brodzinski (Ham Lake/Blaine), and Tyler Pitlick (Minneapolis/Centennial HS). Associate Head Coach Phil Housley is from St. Paul and went to South St. Paul High School.
- Since 2015-16, the Blueshirts’ 61 wins in November are tied for second in the NHL behind Toronto’s 65.
- The Rangers have the NHL’s third best power play percentage (32.4) and have scored power play goals in nine of their first 10 games. The Rangers’ 12 power play goals are tied for the second most in the league.
- The Rangers have been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in eight of 10 games. Their 54.2 faceoff percentage ranks fourth in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have allowed one or fewer goals in a league-high six games this season. The team has the second fewest GA/GP (1.90) in the NHL and second fewest shots per game in the NHL (26.3).
- The Rangers’ defensemen have recorded 28 points, the fifth most in the NHL, and eight goals are tied for the league- lead. 33.7 percent of all points recorded this season have come from defensemen, the highest mark in the NHL.
- When scoring first, the Rangers are a league-best 6-0-0.