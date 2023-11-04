Pregame Notes: Rangers at Wild

ROAD RANGERS

The Rangers return to the road after their latest trip ended with a 5-0-0 mark, the first time in franchise history they had swept a road trip of five or more games. New York has been one of the best road teams in the NHL this season and proven it through several categories.

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider needs one goal to surpass Andy Bathgate for the fourth most goals in team history (272). He has opened the season with seven goals in his first 10 games, including a league leading five power play goals.

Kreider sits three power play goals away from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

His eight shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 39 power play goals in that span are the second most.

PANARIN PLAYS IN 600TH CAREER GAME

Artemi Panarin is riding a season-opening point streak of 10 games, the longest by a Rangers player since Darren Turcotte recorded an 11-game run in 1990-91. It is tied for the third longest streak to start a season by a Ranger.

At any point of the season, the 10 game streak is the third longest of Panarin’s career. This is Panarin’s third career point streak of 10 or more games and becomes the sixth player in franchise history with at least three double-digit point streaks, joining Rod Gilbert (8x), Mark Messier (4x), Brian Leetch (4x), Mike Rogers (3x) and Jean Ratelle (3x).

On Thursday night, Panarin played in his 600th career NHL game. Since his first season in 2015-16, Panarin ranks second in assists (456) and fourth in points (677). Panarin is the 44th player in NHL history to have 677 or more points through their first 600 games.

Panarin has a team-leading 16 points (5G-11A) in his first nine games of the season, including five multi-point games. Panarin’s 11 assists are tied for the fourth most in the NHL and his 16 points are tied for the third most.

According to NHL Edge, Panarin has spent the fourth highest percentage of offensive zone time (50.6%) of any skater in the NHL.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has a 6-2-0 record, his six wins tied for the most in the NHL. Since the 2021-22 season, Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL with 79 wins, ranks tied for first in save percentage (.924) and first in GAA (2.29).

The goaltender has allowed one or fewer goals in four games thus far. His 41 games with allowing one or fewer goals since 2021-22 are tied for the most in the NHL. Thursday marked the 53rd regular-season game in which Shesterkin has allowed one goal or fewer. He is one of six goaltenders with 50 or more such performances since his debut season in 2019-20.