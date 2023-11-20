Pregame Notes: Rangers at Stars

News Feed

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Devils | 11.18.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Devils | 11.18.23

From Sweden to Broadway, ‘It Was Meant to Be’ 

Lundqvist Shines in Legends Hall of Fame Classic  

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Blue Jackets | 11.12.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Blue Jackets | 11.12.23

Lundqvist Savoring “Special” Hockey Hall of Fame Weekend 

 A Legendary Teammate: Rangers Reflect on Lundqvist 

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Wild | 11.09.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Wild | 11.09.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Red Wings | 11.07.23

Don Raleigh – Overtime Hero

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Red Wings | 11.07.23

The Battle of The Garden – The Rangers/Americans Rivalry

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Wild | 11.04.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Wild | 11.04.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes | 11.02.23

Excitement Building for Rangers' 2024 NHL Stadium Series 

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers play the second game of a four-game road stretch, against the Dallas Stars on Monday night (8:00 PM ET - TV: MSGN - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).
  • The Rangers have wins in fourth-straight and have points in 11-straight games (10-0-1), the longest since Oct. 18-Nov. 15, 2015 (13 GP). The Rangers’ 12 wins through the first 15 games of the season are their most in team history.
  • The Rangers have points in eight of nine road games this season (7-1-1) including in seven-straight. On the road, the Rangers have the most (tied) wins (7), points (15) and have allowed the fourth fewest GA/GP (2.22) on the road.
  • In the NHL, New York’s 12 wins and 25 points are tied for the third most. Its .833 points percentage is second in the league behind Boston’s .875 mark.
  • This season, the Blueshirts are 7-1-1 against Western Conference opponents and 3-1-1 against Central Division teams.
  • The Rangers have the best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 55.9 percent mark. New York has been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 13 of 15 games.
  • The Rangers have the NHL’s second best power play percentage (33.3) and have scored power play goals in 12 of their first 15 games. The Rangers’ 16 power play goals are the fifth most in the league.
  • The Blueshirts have six comeback wins on the year and four in the third period, both tied for the second most in the league.
  • The Blueshirts have wins in three-straight road games against the Stars and have notched wins in five of their last seven games in Dallas. The Rangers have earned at least one point in seven of their last 10 games against Dallas (5-3-2).
  • New York has seven players (Kreider, Fox, Gustafsson, Lafreniere, Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad) with 10 or more points, tied for the sixth most in the NHL. With Panarin joining Chris Kreider with 10 goals, the Blueshirts are one of three teams to have multiple 10-goal scorers. Others: Vancouver and Toronto.
  • The Blueshirts have the allowed the second fewest GA/GP (2.20) in the NHL and have allowed the fourth fewest shots per game in the NHL (27.8).
  • New York is 9-1-1 when scoring first, tied for the most such wins in the NHL. The Blueshirts are 6-0-0 when tied after two periods, the best mark in the league.

RANGERS AND STARS CONNECTIONS

  • Tyler Pitlick played two seasons with the Stars from 2017-18 – 2018-19. In 2017-18, Pitlick notched career-highs in games played (80), goals (14), assists (13) and points (27).
  • Nils Lundkvist was drafted by the Rangers in the first round, 28th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Lundkvist played in 25 games for the Blueshirts in 2021-22, recording four points (1G-3A).

PANARIN ON A PATH

Artemi Panarin has a franchise record season-opening point streak of 15 games (10G-16A) and is enjoying the longest point streak of his career. The last Ranger to have points in 15-straight games was Wayne Gretzky (15 GP) in 1996-97.

Panarin also has multiple points in five-straight contests, the first Rangers skater with at least five straight multi-point games since Jaromir Jagr (6 GP in 2005-06).

Panarin is the fourth undrafted player in the previous 30 years to record a point streak of at least 15 games. The others: Adam Oates (20 GP in 1996-97), Pascal Dupuis (17 GP in 2011-12) and Gretzky (15 GP in 1996-97).

Panarin ranks among the best in the NHL in multiple categories.

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

As a team, the Blueshirts have the second highest save percentage in the NHL (.921) and second lowest GAA (2.16). The Rangers have had three goaltenders earn a win for them this season, all three allowing one or fewer goals in their first start. On 11 instances in NHL history, a team has had three goaltenders earn a win and allow one or fewer goals in their first starts of the season

The last time the Rangers had three goalies record wins through the teams first 13 games of a season was during the 1989-90 season.

Igor Shesterkin has a 7-2-0 record on the year. Since the 2021-22 season, Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL with 80 wins and among goalies with 100 or more games, ranks first in save percentage (.924) and GAA (2.30).

Jonathan Quick has began his Rangers career with a 4-0-1 start and has allowed one or fewer goals in two of those five starts. Among NHL goaltenders who have made five or more starts this season, Quick ranks tied for sixth in save percentage (.928) and second in GAA (1.98).

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has 10 goals on the season and has tied Vic Hadfield (11 from 1963-64 – 1973-74) for the second-most consecutive 10-goal campaigns by a Rangers skater. Only Rod Gilbert (15 from 1962-63 – 1976-77) has more.

Kreider has goals in five of his last seven contests.

Kreider has surpassed Andy Bathgate for the fourth most goals in team history (273) and is five goals away from matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280).

Kreider sits two power play goals away from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

His eight shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 40 power play goals in that span are the second most.

SLAP SHOTS

  • Jacob Trouba’s 53 blocked shots are tied for the second most in the NHL. Nick Bonino ranks first among forwards with 40 blocked shots and since 2021-22, Bonino leads all forwards in blocked shots with 221.
  • Among NHL skaters with 250 or more faceoffs, Vincent Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (64.1). Trocheck has three goals and seven assists for 10 points in his last five games.
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies in hits with 40 and has points in four of his last six games (2G-2A).
  • Erik Gustafsson ranks tied for first among Rangers defensmen with 11 points (3G-8A) and has four multi-point games this season. In addition, Gustafsson has points in five-straight games (1G-5A).