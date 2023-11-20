Pregame Notes: Rangers at Stars

PANARIN ON A PATH

Artemi Panarin has a franchise record season-opening point streak of 15 games (10G-16A) and is enjoying the longest point streak of his career. The last Ranger to have points in 15-straight games was Wayne Gretzky (15 GP) in 1996-97.

Panarin also has multiple points in five-straight contests, the first Rangers skater with at least five straight multi-point games since Jaromir Jagr (6 GP in 2005-06).

Panarin is the fourth undrafted player in the previous 30 years to record a point streak of at least 15 games. The others: Adam Oates (20 GP in 1996-97), Pascal Dupuis (17 GP in 2011-12) and Gretzky (15 GP in 1996-97).

Panarin ranks among the best in the NHL in multiple categories.

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

As a team, the Blueshirts have the second highest save percentage in the NHL (.921) and second lowest GAA (2.16). The Rangers have had three goaltenders earn a win for them this season, all three allowing one or fewer goals in their first start. On 11 instances in NHL history, a team has had three goaltenders earn a win and allow one or fewer goals in their first starts of the season

The last time the Rangers had three goalies record wins through the teams first 13 games of a season was during the 1989-90 season.

Igor Shesterkin has a 7-2-0 record on the year. Since the 2021-22 season, Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL with 80 wins and among goalies with 100 or more games, ranks first in save percentage (.924) and GAA (2.30).

Jonathan Quick has began his Rangers career with a 4-0-1 start and has allowed one or fewer goals in two of those five starts. Among NHL goaltenders who have made five or more starts this season, Quick ranks tied for sixth in save percentage (.928) and second in GAA (1.98).

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has 10 goals on the season and has tied Vic Hadfield (11 from 1963-64 – 1973-74) for the second-most consecutive 10-goal campaigns by a Rangers skater. Only Rod Gilbert (15 from 1962-63 – 1976-77) has more.

Kreider has goals in five of his last seven contests.

Kreider has surpassed Andy Bathgate for the fourth most goals in team history (273) and is five goals away from matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280).

Kreider sits two power play goals away from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

His eight shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 40 power play goals in that span are the second most.