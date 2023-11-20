Pregame Notes: Rangers at Stars

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers play the second game of a four-game road stretch, against the Dallas Stars on Monday night (8:00 PM ET - TV: MSGN - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).
- The Rangers have wins in fourth-straight and have points in 11-straight games (10-0-1), the longest since Oct. 18-Nov. 15, 2015 (13 GP). The Rangers’ 12 wins through the first 15 games of the season are their most in team history.
- The Rangers have points in eight of nine road games this season (7-1-1) including in seven-straight. On the road, the Rangers have the most (tied) wins (7), points (15) and have allowed the fourth fewest GA/GP (2.22) on the road.
- In the NHL, New York’s 12 wins and 25 points are tied for the third most. Its .833 points percentage is second in the league behind Boston’s .875 mark.
- This season, the Blueshirts are 7-1-1 against Western Conference opponents and 3-1-1 against Central Division teams.
- The Rangers have the best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 55.9 percent mark. New York has been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 13 of 15 games.
- The Rangers have the NHL’s second best power play percentage (33.3) and have scored power play goals in 12 of their first 15 games. The Rangers’ 16 power play goals are the fifth most in the league.
- The Blueshirts have six comeback wins on the year and four in the third period, both tied for the second most in the league.
- The Blueshirts have wins in three-straight road games against the Stars and have notched wins in five of their last seven games in Dallas. The Rangers have earned at least one point in seven of their last 10 games against Dallas (5-3-2).
- New York has seven players (Kreider, Fox, Gustafsson, Lafreniere, Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad) with 10 or more points, tied for the sixth most in the NHL. With Panarin joining Chris Kreider with 10 goals, the Blueshirts are one of three teams to have multiple 10-goal scorers. Others: Vancouver and Toronto.
- The Blueshirts have the allowed the second fewest GA/GP (2.20) in the NHL and have allowed the fourth fewest shots per game in the NHL (27.8).
- New York is 9-1-1 when scoring first, tied for the most such wins in the NHL. The Blueshirts are 6-0-0 when tied after two periods, the best mark in the league.