Pregame Notes: Rangers at Senators

Adam Fox has points in five of his last six games (1G-7A), eight of his last 11 games (5G-7A), and has multi-point games in three of his last six contests.

On Friday night, Fox recorded his 271st career point, surpassing Bill Gadsby for the ninth most points among defensemen in Rangers history. In the spot ahead of him is former captain and current MSG Network personality, Dave Maloney with 295 points.

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (271) and third in assists (227).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck ranks first in the NHL (min. 700 FO) in faceoff percentage (61.8) and is one of three players in the NHL to have both 40 or more points and 60 or more hits.

Since Dec. 30, Trocheck’s 16 points (7G-9A) ranks among the top-15 in the NHL.

Trocheck has 12 points in his last 12 games (6G-6A) and 40 points in his last 37 games (14G-26A).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin ranks tied for sixth in the NHL in goals (29) and points (63), and tied for fifth in multi-point games (19). His 29 goals match his output from last season and are three away from his career-high of 32.

Panarin has points in seven of his last 10 games (4G-4A), 14 of his last 17 games (12G-8A) and 19 of his last 23 games (13G-13A).

He has notched a point in 39 of his 48 games this year, the second most games with a point in the NHL this season (MacKinnon leads with 42).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has points in eight of his last 11 games (3G-5A) and 14 of his last 18 contests (6G-12A). This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137) - Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)

Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

MIKA’S MISSION TO 500 POINTS WITH NYR

Mika Zibanejad has points in four of his last six games (1G-4A) and six of his past 11 games (1G-6A).

Zibanejad (532 GP) sits one point away from 500 with the Blueshirts. He can become the fourth-fastest in Rangers history to notch 500 points with the club behind Mark Messier (406 GP), Brian Leetch (496 GP), and Andy Bathgate (518 GP).