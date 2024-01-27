Pregame Notes: Rangers at Senators

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers play their final game before the All-Star break, in Ottawa against the Senators (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network/NHLN - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM).
- New York has a 8-0-0 record in the second half of back-to-back games and is one of five teams to have a perfect record in the second game of back-to-back sets (NSH, PIT, EDM, WPG).
- Next week, Vincent Trocheck, Igor Shesterkin and Peter Laviolette will represent the Rangers at the 2024 All-Star Game in Toronto.
- With New York’s next win, Peter Laviolette will tie Al Arbour for the seventh most wins in NHL history by a head coach with 782. Tonight, Laviolette will coach in his 1,479th game, tying Darryl Sutter for ninth Most in NHL History.
- The Rangers have won three of their last four and five of their last six games in Ottawa.
- In the last 16 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (19 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (17 pts) have recorded a combined 36 points (18G-18A).
- New York has the NHL’s second best power play percentage (27.7) and the fourth most (tied) power play goals in the league (41). The club also ranks eighth in penalty kill percentage (83.3) and has had a perfect PK in four-straight games.
- The Rangers’ 54.1 faceoff percentage is the fourth highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- New York has accumulated 117 points from defensemen this season, tied for the fourth most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have seven comeback wins after trailing in the third period, tied for the fifth most in the NHL.