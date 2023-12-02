Pregame Notes: Rangers at Predators

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers play their first game of a back-to-back and begin the final month of 2023, in Nashville on Saturday afternoon (4:30 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM).
- The Blueshirts’ 16 wins are the most wins in the NHL and their 33 points are tied for the second most. New York’s .786 points percentage leads the league.
- New York has wins in four of five, eight of its last 10 games and points in 15 of its last 17 games (14-2-1). - On the road this season, the Rangers are 9-2-1 for a league-high 19 points.
- The Rangers finished the month of November with a 9-2-1 record for 19 points and a league-high .792 points percentage. In December, the Blueshirts will play 14 games with seven at MSG.
- The Rangers have the best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 56.1 percent mark and have been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 17 of 21 games. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- The Rangers have the NHL’s third best power play percentage (29.2) and have scored power play goals in 15 of their first 21 games. New York’s 85.7 PK percentage ranks seventh in the league.
- The Blueshirts have allowed the third fewest GA/GP (2.43) in the NHL and the second fewest total goals (51) in the league.
- New York has seven comeback victories, tied for the fifth most in the league, and five after trailing in the third period - tied for the second most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts are 13-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game, the most such wins in the league, and have opened the scoring in 13 of their past 15 games. New York is 8-1-1 when leading after two periods.
- In Nashville, Tyler Pitlick is set to play in his 400th career NHL game.
- The Rangers have the second fewest giveaways (124) in the NHL behind Seattle (117).