Pregame Notes: Rangers at Predators

NEW THIRDS

On Friday, the Rangers released their third jerseys that they will wear 10 games this season and for the first time on Dec. 10 against the LA Kings.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Rangers have earned at least one point in 10 of 12 road games this season, lead the league in road points (19) and are tied for the league-lead in road wins (9).

RANGERS SINCE OCTOBER 21

Heading into a five-game west coast trip beginning on October 21, the Rangers were 2-2-0 and coming off a 4-1 loss on October 19 to the Predators on home ice.

Since then, the Blueshirts have responded with a 14-2-1 record for 29 points and in that span have put up some of the best numbers in the NHL

BACK IN THE FOX HOLE

Adam Fox returned to action on Wednesday after missing 10 games due to injury. At the time of his last game on November 2, among NHL defensemen he ranked tied for fifth in assists (8) and tied for second in points (11). In addition, his nine power play points led league defensemen on Nov. 2.

Since his rookie season in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL.

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has a team-high 13 goals on the season, ranking tied for the eighth most in the league and has points in 10 of his last 14 games (8G-7A).

Kreider is now two goals from matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280).

Kreider sits one power play goal away from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs. Only 14 active players have 100 or more career power play goals.

His nine shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 41 power play goals in that span are the second most. In addition, his nine career SHGs rank tied for ninth with Mika Zibanejad for the most in team history.

PANARIN ON A PATH

Artemi Panarin has 31 points (12G-19A) on the season and has notched a point in 18 of his 21 games this year. He is the first Rangers skater to record 30+ points in 20 or fewer games from the start of a season since Walt Poddubny during the 1987-88 season.

Panarin ranks sixth in the NHL in points and first in multi-point games (11). On the road, his 17 points (8G-9A) rank tied for second in the league.

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

As a team, the Blueshirts have the third highest save percentage in the NHL (.918) and third lowest GAA (2.39).

Igor Shesterkin has a 9-4-0 record on the year and has allowed one or fewer goals in a game five times this season. Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals on 42 occasions since the 2021-22 season, the most in the NHL. Since the 2021- 22 season, Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL with 83 wins and among goalies with 100 or more games, ranks first in save percentage (.924) and GAA (2.31).

Jonathan Quick is 6-0-1 to start 2023-24 and is the second Rangers netminder to begin his tenure by earning a point

in his first seven decisions, joining Eddie Mio in 1981-82 (5-0-2 in 7 GP). He has allowed one or fewer goals in three of those seven starts. Among NHL goaltenders who have made seven or more starts this season, Quick ranks third in save percentage (.930) and second in GAA (1.99). In addition, he is one of nine goaltenders with multiple shutouts this season.