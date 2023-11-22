Pregame Notes: Rangers at Penguins

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers visit Pittsburgh for a Thanksgiving eve meeting against the Penguins on Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). The Rangers have wins in four of their last five games and have points in 11 of their last 12 games (10-1-1).
- The Rangers have points in eight of 10 road games this season (7-2-1) including in seven of eight. On the road, the Rangers have the second most (tied) wins (7) and points (15) in the NHL.
- In the NHL, New York’s 12 wins and 25 points are tied for the fourth most. Its .781 points percentage is second in the league behind Boston’s .853 mark.
- The Blueshirts have the allowed the third fewest GA/GP (2.44) in the NHL and the second fewest total goals (39) in the league.
- Against the Penguins, the Blueshirts have points in three-straight contests (2-0-1) and six of their last seven against them (5-1-1). In his 15 regular season games against the Penguins as a Ranger, Artemi Panarin has points in 11 of them (6G-12A).
- On the year, New York is 5-1-0 against Eastern Conference opponents and 3-1-0 against Metropolitan Division teams.
- The Rangers have the second best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 55.3 percent mark. New York has been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 13 of 16 games.
- The Rangers have the NHL’s second best power play percentage (32.7) and have scored power play goals in 13 of their first 16 games. The Rangers’ 17 power play goals are the fifth most in the league.
- New York has seven players (Kreider, Fox, Gustafsson, Lafreniere, Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad) with 10 or more points, tied for the seventh most in the NHL. Panarin and Kreider have 10 goals, making the Blueshirts are one of three teams to have multiple 10-goal scorers. Others: Vancouver and Toronto.