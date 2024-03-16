Pregame Notes: Rangers at Penguins

By New York Rangers
RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers complete their three-game road trip and begin their 12th and final back-to-back set of the season, in an afternoon contest in Pittsburgh (3:00 PM ET - TV: ABC, ESPN Plus - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM).
  • New York has win in three of its last four games and points in 17 of its last 21 contests (15-4-2). The Blueshirts’ 43 wins are the second most in the NHL while their 90 points rank fourth in the league.
  • On the road, New York is 20-11-4 for 44 points and has points in nine of its last 11 road games (7-2-2) dating back to Jan. 21. The Rangers became the fourth team (FLA, DAL, VAN) in the NHL to win 20 road games. New York has earned 20+ road wins in three consecutive campaigns for the second time in franchise history (also 2009-10 to 2011-12).
  • Today, Chris Kreider is set to play in his 800th career NHL game and he will become the 10th skater to play in 800 games with the franchise.
  • Against the Penguins, the Blueshirts have points in four-straight contests (3-0-1) and seven of their last eight against them (6-1-1).
  • The Rangers have a league-high tying five players (Zibanejad, Kreider, Trocheck, Panarin, Fox) with 50 or more points this season, three players with 60-plus points, and rank second with four players with 20 or more goals.
  • New York has the NHL’s sixth best (tied) power play percentage (24.9) and fifth best penalty kill percentage (83.4).
  • The Blueshirts have the fifth best faceoff percentage in the NHL (52.8) and have been over 50 percent in the dot in 44 of 66 games this season.
  • New York has accumulated 161 points from defensemen this season, the third most in the NHL.
  • In the last 34 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (44 pts - 18G-26A) and Vincent Trocheck (34 pts - 16G-18A) have recorded a combined 78 points (34G-44A).
  • The Rangers’ .875 win percentage (7-1) in five-minute overtime session ranks first in the league.

RANGERS AND PENGUINS CONNECTIONS

  • Chad Ruhwedel played parts of eight seasons for the Penguins, earning a Stanley Cup championship in 2017.
  • Vincent Trocheck is a native of Pittsburgh.
  • Mike Sullivan served as an Assistant Coach with the Rangers for four seasons (2009-10 – 2012-13).
  • Ryan Graves was selected by the Rangers in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

PANARIN’S POINTS

In Artemi Panarin’s last 13 games, he has 20 points (5G-15A), six games with 2+ points and four games with 3+ points.

Panarin (656 GP) is just three assists shy from 500 in his career and can become the third-fastest active player to reach the milestone behind Connor McDavid (527 GP) and Sidney Crosby (554 GP). He is two points away from recording 90 points in 2023-24 and can become the first player in Rangers history to reach the mark in three consecutive seasons.

He has notched a point in 52 games this year, the fourth most in the NHL and his 26 multi-point games rank fifth in the league.

Panarin ranks sixth in points (88) and tied for eighth in the NHL in goals (36). His 36 goals are a career-high.

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has 32 goals this season, eight in his last 13 games and nine in his last 15 games. He has points in six of his last seven contests (3G-4A) and 13 points (8G-5A) in his last 13 games.

Today, Kreider will be playing in his 800th career NHL game, all with the Rangers, becoming the 10th skater in franchise history to reach the mark.

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 120 goals rank sixth in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 47 power play goals rank third.

He is one power play goal from tying Brian Leetch (106) for the third most in franchise history. This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)
  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)
  • Recorded his 500th career point
  • Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137)
  • Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)
  • Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals
  • Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history
  • Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

In his last 11 games (since Feb. 12), Igor Shesterkin has posted a 8-2-1 record and three shutouts. He has allowed one or fewer goals in seven of his last 11 contests.

Shesterkin has earned points in 12 of his last 15 starts and his 28 wins rank tied for sixth in the NHL.

Since 2021-22, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals when facing 40-plus shots on seven occasions, the second most in the NHL.

Jonathan Quick has won five of his last six starts, allowing two or fewer goals in four of them. Among NHL goalies who have played 20 or more games this season, Quick ranks fourth in goals-against average (2.38) and tied for seventh in save percentage (.917).

Quick holds a 14-5-2 record this season. His 13 wins tied Dave Kerr, Lorne Chabot and Igor Shesterkin for the most wins through 20 career games with the Rangers.

He is one win away from surpassing Dominik Hasek for 15th most in NHL history (389) and two wins from tying Ryan Miller for the most wins among American-born goaltenders (391).

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has 13 points (3G-10A) in his last 13 games and 15 points (3G-12A) in his last 15 games. He ranks tied for seventh among NHL defensemen in points (53) and eighth in assists (42).

Fox recorded his 40th assist on Feb. 9 to reach his fourth 40-assist season. The only other defensemen with as many 40-assist campaigns for the Rangers are Brian Leetch (10), James Patrick (5) and Brad Park (4).

Fox scored his 10th goal of the season on Feb. 28, making him the first Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch (4 from 2000-01 – 2003-04) to record three straight 10-goal campaigns.

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (288) and second in assists (241).

SLAP SHOTS

  • Vincent Trocheck has points in six of his last seven games (4G-3A) and points in 11 of his last 13 games (9G-6A). He ranks second in the NHL (min. 700 FO) in faceoff percentage (59.3).
  • Alexis Lafreniere has nine points in his last 12 games (4G-5A) and 13 points (7G-6A) in his last 18 games. The Blueshirts are 15-0-1 when he scores a goal this season.
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies and tied for seventh in the NHL in hits with 209.
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 45-11-6 when Kreider and Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.

