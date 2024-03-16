Pregame Notes: Rangers at Penguins

PANARIN’S POINTS

In Artemi Panarin’s last 13 games, he has 20 points (5G-15A), six games with 2+ points and four games with 3+ points.

Panarin (656 GP) is just three assists shy from 500 in his career and can become the third-fastest active player to reach the milestone behind Connor McDavid (527 GP) and Sidney Crosby (554 GP). He is two points away from recording 90 points in 2023-24 and can become the first player in Rangers history to reach the mark in three consecutive seasons.

He has notched a point in 52 games this year, the fourth most in the NHL and his 26 multi-point games rank fifth in the league.

Panarin ranks sixth in points (88) and tied for eighth in the NHL in goals (36). His 36 goals are a career-high.

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has 32 goals this season, eight in his last 13 games and nine in his last 15 games. He has points in six of his last seven contests (3G-4A) and 13 points (8G-5A) in his last 13 games.

Today, Kreider will be playing in his 800th career NHL game, all with the Rangers, becoming the 10th skater in franchise history to reach the mark.

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 120 goals rank sixth in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 47 power play goals rank third.

He is one power play goal from tying Brian Leetch (106) for the third most in franchise history. This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137)

Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)

Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

In his last 11 games (since Feb. 12), Igor Shesterkin has posted a 8-2-1 record and three shutouts. He has allowed one or fewer goals in seven of his last 11 contests.

Shesterkin has earned points in 12 of his last 15 starts and his 28 wins rank tied for sixth in the NHL.

Since 2021-22, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals when facing 40-plus shots on seven occasions, the second most in the NHL.

Jonathan Quick has won five of his last six starts, allowing two or fewer goals in four of them. Among NHL goalies who have played 20 or more games this season, Quick ranks fourth in goals-against average (2.38) and tied for seventh in save percentage (.917).

Quick holds a 14-5-2 record this season. His 13 wins tied Dave Kerr, Lorne Chabot and Igor Shesterkin for the most wins through 20 career games with the Rangers.

He is one win away from surpassing Dominik Hasek for 15th most in NHL history (389) and two wins from tying Ryan Miller for the most wins among American-born goaltenders (391).

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has 13 points (3G-10A) in his last 13 games and 15 points (3G-12A) in his last 15 games. He ranks tied for seventh among NHL defensemen in points (53) and eighth in assists (42).

Fox recorded his 40th assist on Feb. 9 to reach his fourth 40-assist season. The only other defensemen with as many 40-assist campaigns for the Rangers are Brian Leetch (10), James Patrick (5) and Brad Park (4).

Fox scored his 10th goal of the season on Feb. 28, making him the first Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch (4 from 2000-01 – 2003-04) to record three straight 10-goal campaigns.

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (288) and second in assists (241).