Pregame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers head to Toronto for the regular season series finale against the Maple Leafs (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM).
- The Blueshirts earned their 40th win of the season in game No. 60, tying the 1972-73 team for the fewest games required to reach the mark. The Rangers were the first team in the NHL to hit the 40-win total for the first time since 1993-94.
- New York has wins in 11 of its last 12 games and has points in 13 of its last 15 contests (12-2-1).
- The Blueshirts’ 40 wins are tied for the most in the NHL while their 83 points rank tied for third in the league.
- New York closed out the month of February with a 10-1-0 record and outscored opponents 40-22. In the month of March since 2020-21, the Blueshirts have posted 30 wins, the third most in the NHL (COL/VGK - 31).
- The Blueshirts have allowed only one goal in four of their last five games and have allowed either one or zero goals in a game a league-high 23 times this season. When allowing three goals or fewer in a game this season, the Rangers have a 36-2-2 record.
- On the road, the Rangers are 19-10-3 for 41 points and rank tied for second in road wins and tied for fourth in road points. New York has collected at least one point in seven of its last eight road contests (6-1-1). In addition, New York has won four of their last six games in Toronto.
- The Rangers have scored at least one goal in the second period in 10-straight games dating back to Feb. 7. The team’s plus-21 goal differential in the middle frame this season ranks first in the NHL.
- New York has the NHL’s sixth best power play percentage (25.0) and fourth best penalty kill percentage (83.1). The Blueshirts have six power play goals in their last seven games.
- New York has accumulated 149 points from defensemen this season, the third most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have 18 comeback wins this season, tied for the third most in the NHL and nine when trailing in the third period, tied for second in the league.
- New York has five players (Kreider, Zibanejad, Panarin, Trocheck, Fox) with 40 or more points and five players (Kreider, Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad, Lafreniere) with 15-plus goals, both tied for the second most in the NHL.
- In the last 28 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (38 pts - 17G-21A) and Vincent Trocheck (28 pts - 12G-16A) have recorded a combined 66 points (29G-37A).
- When scoring first, the Blueshirts have 27 wins, the second most in the NHL.
- The Rangers’ .875 win percentage (7-1) in five-minute overtime session ranks first in the league.