Pregame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has four three-point games in his last seven contests for a total of 14 points (4G-10A) over his last seven games.

He recorded his 80th point of the campaign on Wednesday, his fourth season with 80 or more points with New York. The only players with as many 80-point campaigns for the club are Mark Messier (5x) and Rod Gilbert (4x). He is also one of eight undrafted players who have debuted since the first NHL Draft in 1963 have recorded six or more 80-point seasons

His 35 goals are a career-high and his first goal of Wednesday’s contest was the 250th of his career. He has notched a point in 48 games this year, the third most in the NHL.

Panarin ranks tied for seventh in the NHL in goals (35) and tied for fifth in points (82).

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox scored his 10th goal of the season on Wednesday, making him the first Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch (4 from 2000-01 – 2003-04) to record three straight 10-goal campaigns.

He has eight points (2G-6A) in his last seven games and 10 points (2G-8A) in his last nine games. He ranks seventh among NHL defensemen in points (48).

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (283) and second in assists (237).

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has 30 goals this season, six in his last seven games and seven in his last nine games. He recorded his third consecutive 30-goal season and is the seventh Ranger to reach the feat (Phil Esposito - 4, Steve Vickers - 4, Mike Gartner - 3, Rod Gilbert- 3, Anders Hedberg - 3, Jean Ratelle - 3).

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 118 goals rank sixth in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 45 power play goals rank third.

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137) - Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)

Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

Igor Shesterkin was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Month for February after he compiled a 7-0-0 record, .953 save percentage and 1.72 goals against average.

Shesterkin has earned points in nine of his last 10 starts and in his past four starts, he has allowed one goal in each of them (149-for-153).

Shesterkin’s 26 wins rank sixth in the NHL.

Since 2021-22, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals when facing 40-plus shots on seven occasions, the second most in the NHL.

Jonathan Quick has won four of his last five starts, allowing two or fewer goals in three of them.

Quick holds a 13-5-2 record this season. His 13 wins tied Dave Kerr, Lorn Chabot and Igor Shesterkin for the most wins through 20 career games with the Rangers.

He is one win away from tying Dominik Hasek for 15th most in NHL history (389) and three wins from tying Ryan Miller for the most wins among American-born goaltenders (391).