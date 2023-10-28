Pregame Notes: Rangers at Canucks

RANGERS ON THE ROAD

On the road, the Blueshirts are 4-1-0 so far and their eight road points rank tied for first in the NHL. New York has scored 18 road goals, the second most in the league and have allowed the second fewest GA/GP (1.60).

The Rangers’ 31.3 power play percentage ranks fifth in the NHL on the road.

Since the 2021-22 campaign, New York has been one of the best road teams in the NHL.

LIVE, LAF, LOVE

Alexis Lafreniere has tallied a goal in a three straight games, establishing a career-long goal streak. His four goals rank second on the Blueshirts behind Chris Kreider’s five.

His 44 goals at five-on-five are tied for the second most on the Rangers since 2020-21.

MULTI-POINT PANARIN

Artemi Panarin has a team-leading 10 points (3G-7A) in his first seven games of the season, including three multi-point games. Panarin’s seven assists are tied for the seventh most in the NHL and his 10 points are tied for the ninth most.

Panarin is riding a season-opening point streak of seven games, the longest by a Rangers player since Marian Gaborik recorded an eight-game run in 2009-10. Panarin has the second longest point streak in NHL behind Dylan Larkin’s streak of eight games.

According to NHL Edge, Panarin has spent the highest percentage (tied) of offensive zone time (52.4%) of any skater in the NHL.

All-time among Rangers who have played 100 or more road games with the team, only Panarin (1.22) and Jaromir Jagr (1.09) have a P/GP average over 1.00. Panarin’s 1.15 career P/GP on the road ranks ninth in NHL history.

Since the 2019-20 season, Panarin’s 102 multi-point games are the sixth most in the NHL and his 65 multi-assist games are second in the league.

IGOR ON THE ROAD

Igor Shesterkin has allowed one goal in each of his three wins this season and has two road wins. On the road last season, Shesterkin went 17-4-4 with a .920 save percentage and 2.36 GAA. His 17 wins were tied for the second most among NHL goaltenders.

Since the 2021-22 season, Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL with 76 wins, ranks tied for second in save percentage (.924) and tied for second in GAA (2.30).

His 40 games with allowing one or fewer goals in that span are tied for the most in the NHL.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has two goals and six assists this season for seven points. His eight points rank tied for fourth among NHL defensemen and his six assists are tied for fifth most among league d-men.

Fox’s six power play points (2G-4A) and two power play goals rank tied for first among league d-men.

Since the beginning of the 2020-21 season among NHL defensemen, Fox has recorded the second most assists (171) and the second most points (201).

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has opened the season with five goals in his first seven games. Kreider has three power play goals and one shorthanded goal. He is one of six players in the NHL with both this season.

Kreider needs two goals to tie Andy Bathgate for the fourth most goals in team history (272).

Kreider’s three power play goals are tied for the most in the NHL and sits five away from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

His eight shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 37 power play goals in that span are the second most.