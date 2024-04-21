Pregame Notes: Game One vs. Capitals

BREAD WINNER

Artemi Panarin (16G-30A in 57 GP) is appearing in the postseason for the eighth time in nine seasons and sits four points shy of 50 in his playoff career. He can join Martin St. Louis (47 GP), Adam Oates (48 GP), Steve Duchesne (57 GP), Joe Mullen (57 GP) and Tim Kerr (58 GP) as the sixth undrafted player in the past 35 years (since 1989) to register 50 career playoff points in 60 contests or fewer.

Panarin tallied a career-high 49 goals, and 71 assists for a career-high 120 points in 82 games this season. His point total was the second most for a Rangers skater in a single season (Jaromir Jagr – 123 points in 2005-06) and the fourth highest in the NHL this year.

He notched a point in 67 of his 82 games this year, establishing the franchise record for the most games with a point. Panarin was named the Rangers MVP for 2023-24 and ranked among the NHL’s best in multiple categories.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

Adam Fox enters his fourth postseason with a 1.03 points-per-game rate in his playoff career, the second highest in franchise history among defensemen (Brian Leetch - 1.09). Despite playing in only 30 playoff games, his 31 playoff points (5G-26A) are tied for the seventh most among team defensemen in franchise history.

During the regular season, Fox set a career-high in 17 goals and posted 56 assists and 73 points. He scored the most goals by a Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch in 2000-01 (21).

Among NHL blueliners, he ranked tied for sixth in goals, sixth in points, and eighth in assists.

Prior to the game on Apr. 11, Fox was named the recipient of the third annual Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” Award, given to the Rangers player “who best honors Rod’s legacy by exemplifying leadership qualities both on and off the ice, and making a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.”

PUCK STOPPING SHESTERKIN

Igor Shesterkin owns the highest home playoff save percentage (.941) among active goaltenders (min. 10 GP), a total that has benefited from nine consecutive home postseason starts with two or fewer goals against.

Shesterkin can become the sixth different goaltender in NHL history to allow two or fewer goals in 10 consecutive home playoff starts and first since Martin Brodeur (14 GS from Game 3 of 2002 CQF – Game 2 of 2003 SCF). Brodeur’s stretch is the longest in NHL history.

In the regular season, Shesterkin finished tied for third in wins (36), tied for fifth in save percentage (.913), and seventh in GAA (2.58). He posted his third consecutive 30-win season. Only two other goaltenders in franchise history have had three 30-win campaigns in their career: Henrik Lundqvist (11) and Ed Giacomin (5).

He also finished 16-5-1 in his last 22 games of the year.

KREIDING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Chris Kreider enters his 10th playoff year with the Rangers, tying numerous players for the second most in the franchise history. With his next game, he will surpass Marc Staal for the second most playoff games among New York skaters (108).

With 40 goals, Kreider is the Rangers’ all-time leader in playoff goals and his totals are tied for the ninth most in the NHL since 2012. He also is the franchise leader in playoff power play goals (17) and game-winning goals (11).

Kreider’s 64 playoff points rank fourth all-time in Blueshirts history.

During the regular season, Kreider scored 39 goals and added an additional 36 assists for 75 points. This season, Kreider changed the Rangers record books:

Scored his 300th career goal, becoming the third player in franchise history to reach the feat (Rod Gilbert - 406, Jean Ratelle - 336).

Surpassed Rod Gilbert (108) for the second most power play goals in franchise history.

Played in his 800th career game on Mar. 16, becoming the 10th skater in franchise history to reach the number

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137) - Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

LIVE, LAF, LOVE

Alexis Lafreniere had a career high in goals (28), assists (29) and points (57) in 2022-23 and was one of five players on New York to play in all 82 games. On the Rangers, he ranked second in even strength goals (26) and third in even strength points (51).

When he scored a goal during the season, the Blueshirts were 21-1-1.

With 28 goals and 29 assists, was the first Rangers skater aged 22 or younger since Tony Amonte (1992-93) to have 25-plus goals and 25-plus assists in a single season.

MIKA’S MISSION

Mika Zibanejad has the sixth most points per game (0.93) among Rangers skaters who have played 25 or more playoff games.

In the regular season, Zibanejad notched 40 assists in a season for the third consecutive year and 25 goals for the sixth time in his career in 2023-24.

He had double-digit power play goals (12) for a seventh straight season. The only other player that has reached 10-plus power play goals in the last seven seasons is Steven Stamkos.

TROCHO CINCO

In 2023-24, Vincent Trocheck posted a career-high in assists (52) and points (77). On New York, he finished fifth in goals, third in assists and second in points.

With a 58.7 percent clip in the faceoff dot, Trocheck had the fourth highest percentage in the NHL among players who took 700 or more draws.

Trocheck was named this year’s winner of the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, which is presented annually to the Ranger who, as chosen by the fans, “goes above and beyond the call of duty.”