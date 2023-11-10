Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Wild

NINE-GAME POINT STREAK - The Rangers extended their point streak to nine-straight games (8-0-1) and are 4-1-0 at home. In the NHL, New York has the second most wins (10) and points (21).
SPECIAL TEAMS - The Rangers notched a power play goal in the win while also going 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. New York has scored power play goals in seven of its last eight games and 11 of its first 13 games. The Blueshirts have a perfect penalty kill in three-straight games and four of their last five contests.
- Alexis Lafreniere posted his first career three-point game (1G-2A) and notched his 100th career point. In addition, he also extended his point streak to three games (1G-4A).
- Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to a career-long tying 13 games (7G-14A), which is tied for the fifth longest to open a season in the NHL since 1993-94. Panarin is second in Rangers history behind Rod Gilbert (14 GP - 1972-73) for the longest point streak to begin a season. Panarin himself was the last Ranger to post a point streak of 13 games when he did it in 2020.
- Louis Domingue earned the win in his first start as a Ranger. It marks his first NHL win since January 15, 2022 at San Jose and first NHL start since April 24, 2022 at Philadelphia. With Domingue earning a win, it is the first time since 1989-90 that the Blueshirts have had three goalies record wins through the teams first 13 games of a season.
- Vincent Trocheck registered his 22nd career three-point game (1G-2A) and first since Feb. 26, 2023 against Los Angeles. He opened the scoring for the Blueshirts for a second-straight game while adding two assists in the third, giving him three goals and three assists in his last two games. Trocheck was 8-for-13 in the faceoff circle (61.5%) and has been over 50 percent in the dot in all but one game this season.
- Erik Gustafsson notched his 200th career point (42G-158A) with an assist, becoming the 10th defenseman from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft to reach the feat. Gustafsson has points in three-straight games (1G-4A).
- Blake Wheeler scored his first goal as a member of the Rangers.