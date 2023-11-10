Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Wild

NINE-GAME POINT STREAK - The Rangers extended their point streak to nine-straight games (8-0-1) and are 4-1-0 at home. In the NHL, New York has the second most wins (10) and points (21).

SPECIAL TEAMS - The Rangers notched a power play goal in the win while also going 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. New York has scored power play goals in seven of its last eight games and 11 of its first 13 games. The Blueshirts have a perfect penalty kill in three-straight games and four of their last five contests.