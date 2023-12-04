Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Sharks

3,000 WINS IN FRANCHISE HISTORY - The Rangers recorded their 3,000th regular season win in team history, 97 years and 17 days after their first on Nov. 16, 1926. They are the fifth team in league history to reach the feat. New York collected the number by defeating 36 different franchises in 87 different venues. The wins saw 958 different skaters and 68 different goaltenders playing in at least one of the victories, with Brian Leetch playing in the most (515). Of the 3,000 wins, 1,672 of them have come at home (1,143 at current MSG, 560 at MSG III). Their 1,000th win was on Feb. 22, 1970 vs. TOR and 2,000th win: Jan. 4, 1997 vs. OTT.

WINNING WAYS - New York won their third straight game, has wins in 10 of its last 12 games and points in 17 of its last 19 games (16-2-1). The Rangers’ 18 wins and 37 points lead the NHL.

NO QUIT - The Blueshirts tallied their ninth comeback win of the season, the most in the NHL.

GOALS GALORE - With six goals, the Rangers registered their second highest total of the season (7 vs. BOS on Nov. 25).

SPREADING THE WEALTH - A season-high five different players (Panarin, Brodzinski, Trocheck, Trouba, Zibanejad) had multiple points in the win.