Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Sharks

3,000 WINS IN FRANCHISE HISTORY - The Rangers recorded their 3,000th regular season win in team history, 97 years and 17 days after their first on Nov. 16, 1926. They are the fifth team in league history to reach the feat. New York collected the number by defeating 36 different franchises in 87 different venues. The wins saw 958 different skaters and 68 different goaltenders playing in at least one of the victories, with Brian Leetch playing in the most (515). Of the 3,000 wins, 1,672 of them have come at home (1,143 at current MSG, 560 at MSG III). Their 1,000th win was on Feb. 22, 1970 vs. TOR and 2,000th win: Jan. 4, 1997 vs. OTT.
WINNING WAYS - New York won their third straight game, has wins in 10 of its last 12 games and points in 17 of its last 19 games (16-2-1). The Rangers’ 18 wins and 37 points lead the NHL.
NO QUIT - The Blueshirts tallied their ninth comeback win of the season, the most in the NHL.
GOALS GALORE - With six goals, the Rangers registered their second highest total of the season (7 vs. BOS on Nov. 25).
SPREADING THE WEALTH - A season-high five different players (Panarin, Brodzinski, Trocheck, Trouba, Zibanejad) had multiple points in the win.
- Artemi Panarin recorded his fifth career hat trick (first since Feb. 11, 2023 at CAR) and the Rangers’ first hat trick at MSG since January 22, 2022 (Kreider). With an added assist, it marked his 19th career four-point game, tied for the fourth most in the NHL since 2015-16. He recorded his 12th multi-point game of the season, tying David Pastrnak and Cale Makar for the most among all players. With his first point of the night, Panarin became the third player in franchise history with a season-opening home point streak of 10-plus games, joining Mike Rogers (15 GP in 1983-84) and Wayne Gretzky (10 GP in 1996-97).
- Jonny Brodzinski notched two assists for four helpers in his last two games. Prior to last night’s contest, he only had one career multi-point game.
- Vincent Trocheck collected two assists, giving him points in 10 of his past 13 games (5G-14A).
- Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to seven games (4G-5A) with an assist and a goal. It marked his 126th multi-point game with the Rangers, moving him into a tie with Don Maloney for the 10th most in franchise history.
- Adam Fox notched an assist, giving him points in 10 of his 13 contests this season (3G-12A).
- Jonathan Quick improved to 7-0-1 as a Ranger, becoming the first goaltender to record a point in eight consecutive starts to begin his tenure with the team point. The last NHL goaltender to do so was Spencer Martin with Vancouver (10 GP from 2021-22 to 2022-23).
- Alexis Lafreniere collected his 15th point (8G-7A) of the season, giving him three assists in his last three games.
- Jacob Trouba notched two assists, giving him points in four of his last five games (1G-4A).