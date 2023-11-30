Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Red Wings

CLOSING THE HOMESTAND - The Blueshirts earned their NHL-high 16th win and have a NHL- leading 33 points. New York has wins in four of five, eight of its last 10 games and points in 15 of its last 17 games (14-2-1).

NO QUIT IN NY - New York scored two goals in the third period, completing their fifth comeback victory when trailing in the third period - the second most in the NHL.

MILESTONES MET - Tonight, Jacob Trouba played in his 700th career NHL game while Erik Gustafsson skated in his 400th career game. Trouba notched an assist in the contest.