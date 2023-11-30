Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Red Wings

CLOSING THE HOMESTAND - The Blueshirts earned their NHL-high 16th win and have a NHL- leading 33 points. New York has wins in four of five, eight of its last 10 games and points in 15 of its last 17 games (14-2-1).
NO QUIT IN NY - New York scored two goals in the third period, completing their fifth comeback victory when trailing in the third period - the second most in the NHL.
MILESTONES MET - Tonight, Jacob Trouba played in his 700th career NHL game while Erik Gustafsson skated in his 400th career game. Trouba notched an assist in the contest.
- Artemi Panarin scored his 12th goal of the season and became the fifth player in Rangers history with a season-opening home point streak of nine games (4-10—14), following Mike Rogers (15 GP in 1983-84), Wayne Gretzky (10 GP in 1996-97), Mark Messier (9 GP in 1992-93) and Brian Leetch (10 GP in 1991-92).
- Jimmy Vesey scored the game-winning goal, his second GWG of the season. Two of his five total goals this season are game winners and 25 of his career 88 goals are the go-ahead tally (28%)
- Adam Fox returned to action after missing 10 games, skating 21:31 minutes. At the time of his injury (Nov. 2), Fox ranked tied for second among NHL defensemen with 11 points (3G-8A).
- K’Andre Miller factored on the Rangers’ first two goals, including notching the game tying tally in the third period. It marked his third multi-point game of the season.
- Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to four-straight games (3G-3A) with his third period assist. His 11 assists on the year are tied for the third most on the Blueshirts.
- Alexis Lafreniere recorded two assists, including the 50th of his career. Among players to debut with the Rangers in the past 20 years, he became the sixth to hit the milestone at age 22 or younger. He joined Kaapo Kakko (Feb. 17, 2023), Filip Chytil (April 13, 2022), Derek Stepan (Feb. 11, 2012), Michael Del Zotto (Dec. 17, 2011) and Brandon Dubinsky (March 5, 2009).
- Vincent Trocheck notched an assist and has points in eight of his past 11 games (4G-10A). Trocheck’s 17 points on the year (5G-12A) are the third most on the Blueshirts.