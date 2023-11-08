Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Red Wings

EIGHT-GAME POINT STREAK - The Rangers earned a point in a eighth-straight game (7-0-1) and improved to 3-1-0 at home. New York ranks tied for the third most points (19) and wins (9) in the NHL. It is the fifth time in team history the Rangers have won at least nine of their first 12 games of a season (2023-24, 2016-17, 2008- 09, 1990-91, 1983-84).

TWO ON THE POWER PLAY - The Blueshirts scored twice on the power play, the third time this season the team has scored multiple power play goals in a game. New York’s 14 power play goals this season are tied for the third most in the NHL.

PERFECT PENALTY KILL - The Rangers went 6-for-6 on the penalty kill, marking the first time since Nov. 24, 2021 at the Islanders that the team has been perfect on the PK and shorthanded six or more times.

GOALS GALORE - New York tied its season high in goals with five (Oct. 12 at BUF) and established a season high in single-period goals with four in the second.