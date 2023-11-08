Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Red Wings

EIGHT-GAME POINT STREAK - The Rangers earned a point in a eighth-straight game (7-0-1) and improved to 3-1-0 at home. New York ranks tied for the third most points (19) and wins (9) in the NHL. It is the fifth time in team history the Rangers have won at least nine of their first 12 games of a season (2023-24, 2016-17, 2008- 09, 1990-91, 1983-84).
TWO ON THE POWER PLAY - The Blueshirts scored twice on the power play, the third time this season the team has scored multiple power play goals in a game. New York’s 14 power play goals this season are tied for the third most in the NHL.
PERFECT PENALTY KILL - The Rangers went 6-for-6 on the penalty kill, marking the first time since Nov. 24, 2021 at the Islanders that the team has been perfect on the PK and shorthanded six or more times.
GOALS GALORE - New York tied its season high in goals with five (Oct. 12 at BUF) and established a season high in single-period goals with four in the second.
- Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to 12 games (7G-13A), tying the second longest of his career and surpassing Darren Turcotte for the second longest to begin a season in team history. He became the eighth player in Rangers history to reach the 20-point mark in a season in 12 or fewer games, joining Pavel Bure (11 GP in 2001-02), Carey Wilson (11 GP in 1988-89), Walt Poddubny (11 GP in 1986-87), Rod Gilbert (11 GP in 1972- 73), Jaromir Jagr (12 GP in 2006-07), Frank Boucher (12 GP in 1929-30) and Bill Cook (12 GP in 1929-30).
- Chris Kreider scored his ninth goal of the season and his NHL-leading sixth on the power play. His nine goals are tied for the third most in the NHL.
- Vincent Trocheck recorded his 17th career multi-goal game and first since Feb. 26, 2023 against Los Angeles. Trocheck had a 57.1 percentage in the faceoff dot and has been over 50 percent in faceoffs in 11 of 12 games.
- Jonathan Quick made his first start with the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, improving to 3-0-1 on the season.
- Erik Gustafsson recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season (2A) and is one point from 200 in his career. In addition, Gustafsson led the Rangers in PP time on ice with a 2:11 mark.