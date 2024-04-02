- Artemi Panarin notched an assist to bring his season total to 108 points, surpassing Mark Messier (107 in 1991-92) for sole possession of the third-most points in a season in Rangers history. Panarin has points in six-straight games (6G-8A) and in his last 22 games, he has 40 points (13G-27A).
- Mika Zibanejad collected his 40th assist of the season, his fourth 40-plus assist of his career and third-straight. He has points in eight of his past 12 games (5G-5A).
- Adam Fox tabbed his 51st assist of the season, giving him points in 10 of his last 11 games (5G-10A). He also has 26 points (7G-19A) in his last 22 games.
- Kaapo Kakko put the Rangers on the board with his 12th goal of the season and extended his point streak (2G-2A).
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Penguins
