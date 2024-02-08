Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Lightning

GARDEN PARTY - With tonight’s win, the Rangers improved to 4-1-1 over their last six games and notched their 32nd win of the season - tied for the second most in the NHL. New York has points in eight-straight games (7-0-1) against the Lightning, and is 5-1-0 when wearing its third jerseys.
SHUTTING THE DOOR - At home, the Rangers improved to 15-0-0 when allowing three or fewer goals in a game.
- Jonathan Quick made 18 saves on 19 shots to earn his third-straight win and improve to 12-4-2 this season. Quick became the oldest goaltender in franchise history with a three- game winning streak and the second active netminder with a run of that length at age 38 or older, joining Marc-Andre Fleury (7 GP & 3 GP in 2022-23).
- Jimmy Vesey recorded his 10th and 11th goals of the season and his second multi-goal contest of the season (Nov. 18 at NJD).
- Chris Kreider notched an assist, giving him points in six of his last nine contests (3G-6A) and eight of his last 12 games (3G-8A).
- Blake Wheeler also tallied an assist for four points in his last four games (2G-2A) and six points in his last nine contests (4G-2A).