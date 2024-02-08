Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Lightning

GARDEN PARTY - With tonight’s win, the Rangers improved to 4-1-1 over their last six games and notched their 32nd win of the season - tied for the second most in the NHL. New York has points in eight-straight games (7-0-1) against the Lightning, and is 5-1-0 when wearing its third jerseys.

SHUTTING THE DOOR - At home, the Rangers improved to 15-0-0 when allowing three or fewer goals in a game.