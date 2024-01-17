Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Kraken

WIN BEFORE HEADING OUT WEST - The Rangers earned their second straight win and tomorrow will travel west for a four-game road trip. New York’s 28 wins are tied for the second most in the NHL. All-time against the Kraken, the Rangers are now 5-0-1.
FOUR OR MORE - The Blueshirts improved to 17-0-1 when scoring four or more goals this season.
- Artemi Panarin hit the 60-point mark in 43 games, matching his pace in 2019-20. The only Rangers player to hit 60 points faster in the past 40 years is Jaromir Jagr (39 GP in 2005-06). He is the fifth player in the NHL to reach the 60-point plateau this season. In addition, Panarin has points in 11 of his last 12 games (10G-7A) and 16 of his last 18 games (11G-12A).
- Vincent Trocheck opened the scoring for New York with his 14th goal of the season. Trocheck has 14 points (6G-8A) in his last nine games and since Dec. 30, his 14 points rank tied for the fourth most in the NHL. In the last 11 games (since Dec. 27), Panarin (16 pts) and Trocheck (15 pts) have recorded a combined 31 points (15G-16A).
- Adam Fox recorded two assists, giving him points in four of his last six games (4G-2A).
- Chris Kreider collected his 18th assist of the season. He has points in four of his last six games (1G-3A) and 11 of his last 13 contests (4G-10A).
- Mika Zibanejad registered his 26th and 27th assists of the year, the third most on New York. He has points in three of his past six games (4A) and 13 of his last 17 games (8G-13A).
- Igor Shesterkin earned his 18th win of the season, tying him for the fifth most in the NHL.
- Blake Wheeler accumulated his second multi-goal game of the season (Dec. 12 at TOR).
- Kaapo Kakko scored his third goal of the season, in his second game after returning from a 21-game absence. Kakko has scored in his third straight contest against Seattle, marking the longest goal streak of his NHL career versus one opponent.