- Alexis Lafreniere scored his 20th goal of the season, establishing a career-high in goals, and collected an assist. He has 13 points in his last 15 games (6G-7A) and 17 points (9G-8A) in his last 21 games.
- Alex Wennberg scored his first goal as a Ranger, in his 700th career NHL game, extending his point streak to three games (1G-2A).
- Jack Roslovic notched his 20th assist of the season. He has four points (1G-3A) in his last four games and 17 points (5G-12A) in his past 19 contests.
- Vincent Trocheck surpassed his point total of last year with his 65th of the season. He has points in eight of his last 10 games (4G-6A) and points in 13 of his last 16 games (9G-9A). - Adam Fox tallied his 45th assist of the 2023-24 campaign. Fox has 17 points (4G-13A) in his last 16 games and 19 points (4G-15A) in his last 18 games.
- Chad Ruhwedel made his Rangers debut, notching 13:31 of ice time.
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Jets
