Rangers Assign Six Players to Hartford

Rangers Training Camp Roster Down to 35 Players

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Devils | 9.28.23

Preseason Notes: Rangers vs. Devils | 09.28.23

Rangers Summer Catch Ups 

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders | 09.26.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Bruins | 09.24.23

Rangers Trim Roster to 48 Players

Preseason Notes: Rangers at Bruins | 09.24.23

Garand Gearing Up for Second Pro Season  

Rangers 2023 Content Day 

Rangers Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

The Patrick Family – An Incomparable Rangers Legacy

Berard and Sykora Eagerly Eyeing First Full Season

Robertson, Henriksson and Trivigno Helping Set the Tone at Rookie Camp

Rangers Rookie Camp to Begin on Wednesday, September 13

Rangers Announce Hockey Operations Staff Updates

Rangers Agree to Terms with Alexis Lafrenière

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders

- Brennan Othmann scored his second goal of the preseason, becoming the first Rangers skater to have multiple goals in the exhibition season.

- Barclay Goodrow scored his first goal of the preseason, earning his second point (1G-1A) in his preseason.

- Will Cuylle tallied the Blueshirts’ third goal of the game, giving him two points (1G-1A) in three exhibition games.

- Vincent Trocheck, Jacob Trouba, Alexis Lafreniere, Jimmy Vesey and Matt Rempe earned assists for their first points of the preseason. Trouba would go on to add another assist in the third period.

- Braden Schneider led the Rangers with five shots on goal and ranked second on the team in ice time with a 21:40 mark (Trocheck led with 22:02).