Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders

- Brennan Othmann scored his second goal of the preseason, becoming the first Rangers skater to have multiple goals in the exhibition season.

- Barclay Goodrow scored his first goal of the preseason, earning his second point (1G-1A) in his preseason.

- Will Cuylle tallied the Blueshirts’ third goal of the game, giving him two points (1G-1A) in three exhibition games.

- Vincent Trocheck, Jacob Trouba, Alexis Lafreniere, Jimmy Vesey and Matt Rempe earned assists for their first points of the preseason. Trouba would go on to add another assist in the third period.

- Braden Schneider led the Rangers with five shots on goal and ranked second on the team in ice time with a 21:40 mark (Trocheck led with 22:02).