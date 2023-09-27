Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders

- Blake Wheeler and Tyler Pitlick unofficially made their debut with the Blueshirts, each scoring goals in the win. On Pitlick’s goal, another newcomer Erik Gustafsson tabbed an assist.

- Igor Shesterkin made the start, his first of the preseason, stopping 10-of-11 shots in 29:38 of ice time.

- Kaapo Kakko opened the scoring for the Rangers 15 seconds into the game with his first goal of the preseason.

- Vincent Trocheck led the Rangers with four shots on goal and added a 8-for-14 (57.1) night in the faceoff dot.

- K’Andre Miller skated a team-high 22:07 minutes, while recording two shots and a plus-1 rating.