- Chris Kreider extended his point streak to a career-long tying ( Jan. 27-Feb. 17, 2023,
Oct. 29-Nov. 10, 2022) seven games (3G-7A) and has 12 points (5G-7A) in his last 10 games. Kreider recorded his 166th career goal at Madison Square Garden (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history.
- Artemi Panarin notched an assist, giving him points in five-straight games (6G-2A), 10 of his last 11 games (7G-7A) and in 15 of his last 18 games (13G-12A). Panarin has recorded a point in 30 games this season, tied for the most amount in the NHL (Nathan MacKinnon and William Nylander). His 51 points rank third in the NHL (23G-28A).
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes
