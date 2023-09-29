Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Devils

- Erik Gustafsson scored his first, albeit unofficial, goal with the Rangers and tallied an assist, giving him three points in his last two contests (1G-2A). Gustafsson tied for the team-lead in shots on goal with five (Jonny Brodzinski also tabbed five).

- Igor Shesterkin started for the Blueshirts, allowing one goal on 20 shots. In two preseason games in net, Shesterkin has allowed two goals on 31 shots.

- Braden Schneider, K’Andre Miller and Will Cuylle all earned assists and their first points of the preseason.

- Adam Fox led the Rangers in ice time with a 21:27 mark.