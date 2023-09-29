News Feed

Preseason Notes: Rangers vs. Devils | 09.28.23

Rangers Summer Catch Ups 

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders | 09.26.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Bruins | 09.24.23

Rangers Trim Roster to 48 Players

Preseason Notes: Rangers at Bruins | 09.24.23

Garand Gearing Up for Second Pro Season  

Rangers 2023 Content Day 

Rangers Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

The Patrick Family – An Incomparable Rangers Legacy

Berard and Sykora Eagerly Eyeing First Full Season

Robertson, Henriksson and Trivigno Helping Set the Tone at Rookie Camp

Rangers Rookie Camp to Begin on Wednesday, September 13

Rangers Announce Hockey Operations Staff Updates

Rangers Agree to Terms with Alexis Lafrenière

Rangers Show Support at Shoulder Check Showcase

Wheeler Welcoming Opportunity with Rangers

Getting to Know Blake Wheeler

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Devils

- Erik Gustafsson scored his first, albeit unofficial, goal with the Rangers and tallied an assist, giving him three points in his last two contests (1G-2A). Gustafsson tied for the team-lead in shots on goal with five (Jonny Brodzinski also tabbed five).

- Igor Shesterkin started for the Blueshirts, allowing one goal on 20 shots. In two preseason games in net, Shesterkin has allowed two goals on 31 shots.

- Braden Schneider, K’Andre Miller and Will Cuylle all earned assists and their first points of the preseason.

- Adam Fox led the Rangers in ice time with a 21:27 mark.