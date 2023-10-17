Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Coyotes

HOMECOMING - The Rangers improved to 41-39-14-3 all-time in home openers and are 3-1-1 in their last five openers at MSG.

IT’S A POWER PLAY GOAL! - New York recorded a power play goal in its first three games of a season for the 13th time in team history and first since the 2005-06 season.

CATCHING POINTS AGAINST COYOTES - Against the Coyotes, the Rangers have now earned at least one point in 16 of its last 17 games against the Coyotes, dating back to Mar. 24, 2014 (14-1-2). At MSG, the Rangers have earned a point in 14-straight contests against Arizona dating back to the 2008-09 season (12-0-2). The Blueshirts’ 14-game point streak against Arizona at home is tied for the sixth longest the team has compiled against one team.