Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Coyotes

HOMECOMING - The Rangers improved to 41-39-14-3 all-time in home openers and are 3-1-1 in their last five openers at MSG.
IT’S A POWER PLAY GOAL! - New York recorded a power play goal in its first three games of a season for the 13th time in team history and first since the 2005-06 season.
CATCHING POINTS AGAINST COYOTES - Against the Coyotes, the Rangers have now earned at least one point in 16 of its last 17 games against the Coyotes, dating back to Mar. 24, 2014 (14-1-2). At MSG, the Rangers have earned a point in 14-straight contests against Arizona dating back to the 2008-09 season (12-0-2). The Blueshirts’ 14-game point streak against Arizona at home is tied for the sixth longest the team has compiled against one team.
- Igor Shesterkin recorded 26 saves on 27 shots to improve to 2-1-0 on the season and 1-0-0 at home. At home since 2021-22, Shesterkin is 42-15-7, his 42 wins tied for the third most in the NHL in that span. Shesterkin also stopped a penalty shot, improving to 4-for-4 over his career in them. His four penalty shot saves are fourth in Rangers history behind Henrik Lundqvist (13), Mike Richter (10) and Ed Giacomin(7).
- Chris Kreider has opened a season with a three-game goal streak for the third time in his career following 2021-22 (3 GP) and 2016-17 (3 GP). The longest season-opening goal streak in franchise history is shared between Rick Nash (4 GP in 2014-15) and Mika Zibanejad (4 GP in 2017-18). In addition, his four goals are the most he’s had through the first three games of a season.
- Adam Fox notched his fourth assist of the season, tying him for the most among NHL defensemen. Fox recorded his 239th career point, surpassing Ryan McDonagh and tying Barry Beck for 12th place on the all-time points list among Rangers defensemen.
- Vincent Trocheck scored his first goal of the season, on the power play. It’s his 10th power play goal with the Blueshirts.
- Kaapo Kakko recorded his first point (A) of the season, bringing him one point away from 100 in his career.