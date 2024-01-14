Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals

SUNDAY FUNDAY - The Rangers earned their 27th win of the season, tied for the fourth most in the NHL, and improved to 4-0-0 when wearing their third jerseys. In addition, the Rangers are 7-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back games.

10 & 16 - Both Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin recorded points in the win. In the last 10 games (since Dec. 27), Panarin (15 pts) and Trocheck (14 pts) have recorded a combined 29 points (14G-15A).