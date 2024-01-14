Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals

SUNDAY FUNDAY - The Rangers earned their 27th win of the season, tied for the fourth most in the NHL, and improved to 4-0-0 when wearing their third jerseys. In addition, the Rangers are 7-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back games.
10 & 16 - Both Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin recorded points in the win. In the last 10 games (since Dec. 27), Panarin (15 pts) and Trocheck (14 pts) have recorded a combined 29 points (14G-15A).
- Artemi Panarin registered his 400th point with the Blueshirts, becoming the 19th player to reach the feat in franchise history and fastest to do so (310 GP). Panarin has points in 10 of his last 11 games (10G-6A), 15 of his last 17 games (11G-11A) and in 20 of his last 24 games (17G-16A). Panarin ranks tied for fourth in the NHL in goals (27) and tied for third in points (59).
- Vincent Trocheck recorded his 29th assist of the season and 23rd primary assist. His 23 primary assists rank tied for fourth in the NHL (J.T. Miller leads with 28). Trocheck has 13 points (5G-8A) in his last eight games, 17 points in his last 14 games (7G-10A), and 40 points (12G-28A) in his past 36 games.
- Alexis Lafreniere scored his 11th goal of the season and has points in six of his last 10 games (2G-6A).
- Kaapo Kakko returned to the Rangers lineup after missing 21 games with injury, collecting two shots in 16:04 of ice time.
- Igor Shesterkin earned his 17th win of the season, tied for the sixth most in the NHL. It’s the 10th time he’s allowed one or fewer goals in a game this season, tied for the most in the NHL and since 2021-22, his 47 games allowing one or fewer goals ranks first in the league.
- Prior to the game, Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette was named one of four head coaches for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. Laviolette becomes the 12th head coach in NHL history to appear in four or more All-Star Games (2024 - NYR, 2018 - NSH, 2015 - NSH, 2011 - PHI).