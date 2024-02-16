Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Canadiens

SIXTH SENSE - New York won their sixth straight game, tying their longest winning streak of the season (6 GP - Oct. 21-Nov. 2). The Blueshirts have points in eight of their last nine games (7-1-1) and are 5-0-0 in the month of February. Tonight was the Rangers’ 35th win of the season, the second most in the NHL, and their 19th home win, tied for the second most in the league.

ROLLING SEVEN’S - The Blueshirts tied their season-high output of seven goals tonight and reached the mark for the third time this season (Jan. 27 at OTT, Nov. 25 vs. BOS). MIDDLE FRAME MADNESS - The Rangers scored four goals in the second period, increasing their season total to 65 and tying Dallas for the third most second period goals in the NHL. The Rangers’ four goals in the span of 4:10 marking the four fastest goals in a game since a 2:39 span on March 19, 2023 (vs. NSH).

LOOKING AHEAD - With tonight’s win, it ensured the Rangers will tie the 2014-15 Kings for the longest winning streak heading into an outdoor game in NHL history.