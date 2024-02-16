Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Canadiens

SIXTH SENSE - New York won their sixth straight game, tying their longest winning streak of the season (6 GP - Oct. 21-Nov. 2). The Blueshirts have points in eight of their last nine games (7-1-1) and are 5-0-0 in the month of February. Tonight was the Rangers’ 35th win of the season, the second most in the NHL, and their 19th home win, tied for the second most in the league.
ROLLING SEVEN’S - The Blueshirts tied their season-high output of seven goals tonight and reached the mark for the third time this season (Jan. 27 at OTT, Nov. 25 vs. BOS). MIDDLE FRAME MADNESS - The Rangers scored four goals in the second period, increasing their season total to 65 and tying Dallas for the third most second period goals in the NHL. The Rangers’ four goals in the span of 4:10 marking the four fastest goals in a game since a 2:39 span on March 19, 2023 (vs. NSH).
LOOKING AHEAD - With tonight’s win, it ensured the Rangers will tie the 2014-15 Kings for the longest winning streak heading into an outdoor game in NHL history.
- Chris Kreider recorded his sixth career hat trick, first since Jan. 22, 2022 against Arizona, which trails only three players in franchise history: Bill Cook (9), Mika Zibanejad (7) and Rod Gilbert (7). Kreider has points in eight of his last 12 contests (7G-7A) and 10 of his last 15 games (7G-9A).
- Adam Fox notched four assists, becoming the first Rangers defenseman to hit the mark since he did it on March 25, 2021 against Philadelphia (5A). He is the third defenseman in team history to have multiple four-plus assist games (Brian Leetch - 6, Brad Park - 5). He also recorded his 40th point of the season, joining Phil Housley (1982-83 to 1992-93), Mark Howe (1979-80 to 1987-88) and Gary Suter (1985-86 to 1992-93) as the fourth U.S.-born defenseman to record at least 40 points in each of his first five seasons. He has points in seven of his last 10 games (1G-12A).
- Mika Zibanejad tallied one goal and two assists for three points. Zibanejad has points in eight of his last 12 games (3G-9A) and seven points (2G-5A) in his last six games.
- Artemi Panarin had three assists, giving him points in six of his last nine games (4G- 6A). It is his 21st game with three or more assists since 2019-20, tying Leon Draisaitl for the second most in the NHL in that span. Panarin’s 71 points rank fifth in the league this season.
- Jonathan Quick won his fourth-straight start and improved to 13-4-2 on the season. His 13 wins tie Dave Kerr, Lorn Chabot and Igor Shesterkin for the most wins through 20 career games with the Rangers.