Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Blue Jackets 

THIS IS 40 - The Blueshirts earned their 40th win of the season in game No. 60, tying the 1972-73 team for the fewest games required to reach the mark. The Rangers are the first team in the NHL to hit the 40-win total. New York has wins in 11 of its last 12 games and points in 13 of its last 15 contests (12-2-1).
FANTASTIC FEBRUARY - New York closed out the month of February with a 10-1-0 record and outscored opponents 40-22.
HOME COOKING - The Rangers won their sixth in a row at home and have wins in eight of their last nine at MSG. New York’s 21 home wins are tied for the second most in the NHL (Colorado leads with 23).
- Artemi Panarin notched a three-point game (2G-1A), giving him four three-point games in his last seven contests. He recorded his 80th point of the campaign, his fourth season with 80 or more points with New York. The only players with as many 80-point campaigns for the club are Mark Messier (5x) and Rod Gilbert (4x). He is also one of eight undrafted players who have debuted since the first NHL Draft in 1963 have recorded six or more 80-point seasons. Panarin’s first goal was the 250th of his career.
- Adam Fox scored his 10th goal of the season. He is the first Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch (4 from 2000-01 – 2003-04) to record three straight 10-goal campaigns. He has eight points (1G-7A) in his last seven games and 10 points (1G-9A) in his last nine games.
- Vincent Trocheck notched an assist on Panarin’s goal. He has points in six of his last seven games (5G-4A).
- Igor Shesterkin won his seventh-straight start and has earned points in nine of his last 10 starts. In his past four starts, he has allowed one goal in each of them.
- Chris Kreider scored his 30th goal of the season and collected his 26th helper of the year. He recorded his third consecutive 30-goal season and becomes the seventh Ranger to reach the feat (Phil Esposito - 4, Steve Vickers - 4, Mike Gartner - 3, Rod Gilbert- 3, Anders Hedberg - 3, Jean Ratelle - 3). He has 11 points (7G-4A) in his last 10 games dating back to Feb. 7.