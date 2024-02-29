Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Blue Jackets 

THIS IS 40 - The Blueshirts earned their 40th win of the season in game No. 60, tying the 1972-73 team for the fewest games required to reach the mark. The Rangers are the first team in the NHL to hit the 40-win total. New York has wins in 11 of its last 12 games and points in 13 of its last 15 contests (12-2-1).

FANTASTIC FEBRUARY - New York closed out the month of February with a 10-1-0 record and outscored opponents 40-22.

HOME COOKING - The Rangers won their sixth in a row at home and have wins in eight of their last nine at MSG. New York’s 21 home wins are tied for the second most in the NHL (Colorado leads with 23).