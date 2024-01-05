Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Blackhawks

BIG APPLE BOUNCE BACK - New York earned its league-leading 26th win of the season and have an NHL-high 53 points on the year. With the win, the Rangers improved to 10-1 following a loss this season.
POWERFUL PLAY - With Kreider’s tally on the man advantage, the Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in 10 of their last 12 games. New York has the third most (tied) power play goals in the league (35).
SCOREBOARD WATCHING - When scoring four or more goals in a game, the Blueshirts improved to 16-0-1 and 18-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals in a game.
- Chris Kreider established a career-long point streak of eight games (4G-7A) and recorded his ninth 20-goal season. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x). Kreider has 13 points (6G-7A) in his last 11 games. Kreider scored his 101st career power-play goal and broke a tie with Adam Graves (100) for the fourth most in Rangers history
- Artemi Panarin opened the scoring with his 24th goal of the season and collected an assist, giving him points in six-straight games (7G-3A), 11 of his last 12 games (8G-8A) and in 16 of his last 19 games (14G-13A). Panarin ranks tied for third in the NHL in points (53) and multi-point games (17).
- Vincent Trocheck notched his sixth three-point (or more) game of the season and has seven points (1G-6A) in his last three games and 11 points in his last nine games (3G-8A). Trocheck’s six three-plus point games leads New York.
- Alexis Lafreniere notched his 13th assist of the season. He has points in four of his last five games (1G-4A) and has points in six of his last eight contests (2G-5A).
- Igor Shesterkin prior to the game was named the Rangers representative for the 2024 All-Star Game in Toronto. In earning a selection for the second consecutive season, Shesterkin becomes the sixth Rangers goaltender (Henrik Lundqvist, Gilles Villemure, Ed Giacomin, Gump Worsley, Chuck Rayner) to obtain All-Star Game honors in back-to- back seasons. Shesterkin earned his 16th win of the season and the sixth in his last seven contests.
- Brennan Othmann made his NHL debut, recording five shots in 12:26 of ice time.