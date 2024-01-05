Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Blackhawks

BIG APPLE BOUNCE BACK - New York earned its league-leading 26th win of the season and have an NHL-high 53 points on the year. With the win, the Rangers improved to 10-1 following a loss this season.

POWERFUL PLAY - With Kreider’s tally on the man advantage, the Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in 10 of their last 12 games. New York has the third most (tied) power play goals in the league (35).

SCOREBOARD WATCHING - When scoring four or more goals in a game, the Blueshirts improved to 16-0-1 and 18-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals in a game.