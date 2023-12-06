Postgame Notes: Rangers at Senators

231205-Postgame
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers
  • Artemi Panarin recorded his NHL-leading 13th multi-point game (1G-1A) of the season, giving him 37 points on the season (16G-21A). His 37 points rank second in the NHL while his 21 assists are tied for the ninth most. In his past six games, Panarin has posted 11 points (6G-5A). In addition, he has notched a point in 20 of his 24 games this year.
  • Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to eight games (4G-6A) with an assist, tied for the second longest of his career and longest since Jan. 6-22, 2022 (8 GP).
  • Adam Fox tallied an assist, giving him five assists in his past three games and points in 11 of his 14 contests this season (3G-13A).
  • K’Andre Miller scored his fifth goal of the season and fourth in his last six games. Overall in his last six games, Miller has five points (4G-1A).
  • Alexis Lafreniere had a helper in the contest, his fourth in his past four games.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

Recap: Rangers at Senators 12.5.23

