- Artemi Panarin recorded his NHL-leading 13th multi-point game (1G-1A) of the season, giving him 37 points on the season (16G-21A). His 37 points rank second in the NHL while his 21 assists are tied for the ninth most. In his past six games, Panarin has posted 11 points (6G-5A). In addition, he has notched a point in 20 of his 24 games this year.
- Mika Zibanejad extended his point streak to eight games (4G-6A) with an assist, tied for the second longest of his career and longest since Jan. 6-22, 2022 (8 GP).
- Adam Fox tallied an assist, giving him five assists in his past three games and points in 11 of his 14 contests this season (3G-13A).
- K’Andre Miller scored his fifth goal of the season and fourth in his last six games. Overall in his last six games, Miller has five points (4G-1A).
- Alexis Lafreniere had a helper in the contest, his fourth in his past four games.
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Senators
