Postgame Notes: Rangers at Penguins

OFF THE ROAD - The Blueshirts completed their three-game road trip with a win and a 2-1-0 mark on the trip. New York has wins in four of its last five games and points in 18 of its last 22 contests (16-4-2). The Rangers won their 21st road game of the year, tied for the second most in the NHL.

GOALS GALORE - The Rangers matched their season-high mark with seven goals today. New York improved to 26-0-1 when scoring four or more goals in a game this season.