Postgame Notes: Rangers at Penguins

OFF THE ROAD - The Blueshirts completed their three-game road trip with a win and a 2-1-0 mark on the trip. New York has wins in four of its last five games and points in 18 of its last 22 contests (16-4-2). The Rangers won their 21st road game of the year, tied for the second most in the NHL.
GOALS GALORE - The Rangers matched their season-high mark with seven goals today. New York improved to 26-0-1 when scoring four or more goals in a game this season.
- Artemi Panarin tallied two goals and three assists for his fifth-career five point game (first since Feb. 11, 2023 at CAR) and fourth with the Rangers. The only other players in franchise history with as many: Rod Gilbert (6), Ulf Nilsson (4) and Jean Ratelle (4). His fifth point was his 500th career assist and he became the third-fastest (657 GP) active player to reach the milestone behind Connor McDavid (527 GP) and Sidney Crosby (554 GP). Panarin reached the 90-point plateau for the fourth time in five seasons. He is the first player in team history to notch the feat four times and is also the first to do so in three consecutive seasons.
- Chris Kreider, playing in his 800th career NHL game, collected three points (1G-2A). He is the 10th skater in franchise history to reach the number and his 298 goals are the second- highest total by any Rangers player through their first 800 games with the franchise, trailing only Jean Ratelle (306). Kreider has nine goals in his last 14 games and 33 on the year.
- Mika Zibanejad scored his 10th power play goal of the season, giving him double-digit power play goals in each of the last seven seasons. The only other player that has reached that mark over that span is Steven Stamkos. Zibanejad’s goal stood as the game-winning tally, the 35th of his Rangers tenure and tied Steve Vickers for the ninth most in team history.
- K’Andre Miller notched his fourth three-point game (1G-2A) of his career which included his 100th career point.
- Jonathan Quick earned his 15th victory of the season and has won six of his last seven starts. Today was Quick’s 390th career win, surpassing Dominik Hasek for the 16th most in league history.
- Vincent Trocheck notched two assists in his hometown, giving him points in seven of his last eight games (4G-5A) and points in 12 of his last 14 games (9G-8A).
- Adam Fox tied his career-high in goals with his 12th tally of the season and posted an assist.