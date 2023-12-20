Postgame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs

FIFTY-NIFTY - The Rangers tallied their 50th regular season win of the calendar year 2023, the third most in the NHL.

ROAD WARRIORS - On the road this year, New York improved to 12-4-1 for 25 points. Overall, the Rangers have now won four of their last five and seven of their last 10 games.

IT’S A POWER PLAY GOAL - For a fifth-straight game and 10 of their last 12 games, the Blueshirts scored on the power play. It was the sixth time this season the Rangers scored multiple power play goals in a game. The team’s 30 power play goals this year are the second most in the NHL.

OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMEN - The Rangers defensive unit combined for five points tonight, bringing their season total to 79 - tied for the fifth most in the NHL.