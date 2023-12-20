Postgame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs

FIFTY-NIFTY - The Rangers tallied their 50th regular season win of the calendar year 2023, the third most in the NHL.
ROAD WARRIORS - On the road this year, New York improved to 12-4-1 for 25 points. Overall, the Rangers have now won four of their last five and seven of their last 10 games.
IT’S A POWER PLAY GOAL - For a fifth-straight game and 10 of their last 12 games, the Blueshirts scored on the power play. It was the sixth time this season the Rangers scored multiple power play goals in a game. The team’s 30 power play goals this year are the second most in the NHL.
OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMEN - The Rangers defensive unit combined for five points tonight, bringing their season total to 79 - tied for the fifth most in the NHL.
- Mika Zibanejad scored two goals to extend his point streak to five games (5G-3A) and give him has points in 13 of his last 14 contests (9G-9A). This was Zibanejad’s second multi-goal game of the season (Nov. 24 at PHI).
- Blake Wheeler registered a season-high three-assist/point night, his 26th career three-assist outing and first since Feb. 16, 2022. In two games against Toronto this season, Wheeler has five points (2G-3A). On his career, Wheeler has 43 points (53 GP) against the Maple Leafs, tied for the third most against one team.
- Erik Gustafsson also collected three assists, the sixth three-assist game of his career. Gustafsson’s 19 points (3G-16A) rank second among Rangers defensemen this season.
- Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to five games with a goal. He has 43 points (17G-26A) through 30 games, something only eight other skaters in franchise history have accomplished: Frank Boucher (53 in 1929-30), Jean Ratelle (51 in 1971-72), Bill Cook (48 in 1929-30), Vic Hadfield (46 in 1971-72), Rod Gilbert (46 in 1971-72 & 44 in 1976-77), Mark Messier (46 in 1992-93), Jaromir Jagr (44 in 2006-07 & 43 in 2005-06) and Theo Fleury (43 in 2000-01).
- Jonny Brodzinski recorded a career-high six shots on goal and notched an assist, giving him seven points (1G-6A) in 11 games this season.