Postgame Notes: Rangers at Lightning

50 FIRST POINTS - The Rangers became the first team in the NHL to reach the 50-point mark (51 PTS), for the first time since 1993-94. The Blueshirts have won six of their last eight games and 10 of their last 15 contests.

AULD LANG SYNE - New York finished the 2023 calendar year with a 53-19-8 regular season record for 114 points, ranking third in the NHL in both wins and points.

NEEDED A SECOND - With tonight’s win, the Rangers improved to 6-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back sets and 9-1-0 following a loss.

WIELDING THE POWER - For the ninth game of their last 10, the Rangers scored at least one power play goal. The team’s 34 power play goals rank second in the NHL.