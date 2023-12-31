Postgame Notes: Rangers at Lightning

50 FIRST POINTS - The Rangers became the first team in the NHL to reach the 50-point mark (51 PTS), for the first time since 1993-94. The Blueshirts have won six of their last eight games and 10 of their last 15 contests.
AULD LANG SYNE - New York finished the 2023 calendar year with a 53-19-8 regular season record for 114 points, ranking third in the NHL in both wins and points.
NEEDED A SECOND - With tonight’s win, the Rangers improved to 6-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back sets and 9-1-0 following a loss.
WIELDING THE POWER - For the ninth game of their last 10, the Rangers scored at least one power play goal. The team’s 34 power play goals rank second in the NHL.
- Artemi Panarin scored his sixth career hat trick and second of the season. Panarin finished 2023 with 101 points and joins Mark Messier (1995 & 1992) as the only players in Rangers history to record 100 points in multiple calendar years. He has points in nine of his last 10 games (7G-6A) and in 14 of his last 17 games (13G-11A). Panarin’s 16 multi-point games rank third in the NHL this year.
- Vincent Trocheck notched four points (1G-3A) in a game for the third time in his career (Mar. 10, 2016 vs. OTT, Oct. 10, 2015 vs. PHI - both with FLA). Trocheck has eight points in his last seven games (3G-5A), 11 points in his last 10 games (3G-8A) and 31points (8G-23A) in his past 29 games.
- Mika Zibanejad established a career-long point streak of 10 games (8G-9A) with an assist. He has points in 18 of his last 19 contests (12G-15A).
- Igor Shesterkin earned his fifth-straight win and has allowed two or fewer goals in four of those wins. Since 2021-22, it is the 45th time he has allowed one or fewer goals in a game, the most in the NHL.
- Chris Kreider saw his point streak climb to six games (2G-7A), tied for the third longest of his career, with his 18th goal of the season. Kreider has 11 points (4G-7A) in his last nine games and 26 points in his last 28 contests (13G-13A).
- Alexis Lafreniere extended his point streak to three games (1G-3A) with two points and has points in five of his last six contests (2G-4A).
- Blake Wheeler notched an assist to give him points in five of his last six games and nine points (3G-6A) in his past nine games.