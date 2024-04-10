- Artemi Panarin notched his 70th assist of the season, becoming the second player (Brian Leetch) to record multiple 70-assist seasons with the Rangers. He has points in 10-straight games (8G-14A).
- Chris Kreider extended his goal streak to four games and has tallies in six of his last seven games. His goal was 110th career power play goal of his career.
- Adam Fox scored his career high 16th goal of the season, the seventh most among NHL defensemen and the most by a Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch in 2000-01 (21). Fox has points in 13 of his last 15 games (6G-13A).
- Vincent Trocheck notched an assist and established his career-high in points (76). He has 12 points in his last 11 games (1G-11A).
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Islanders
