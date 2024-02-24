Postgame Notes: Rangers at Flyers

FRANCHISE HISTORY - The Rangers won their 10th straight game and matched the franchise record for the longest win streak (also done in 1972-73 & 1939-40). New York earned its NHL-leading 39th win of the season. The Rangers have points in seven-straight road games (6-0-1), including wins in five-straight road contests.
CREASE CLOSED - For a third straight game, the Blueshirts allowed only one goal and it marks a league-high 22nd time this season the team has allowed either one or zero goals in a game.
SECOND PERIOD SUCCESS - The Rangers scored at least one goal in the second period for the eighth straight game dating back to Feb. 7. The team’s plus-21 goal differential in the middle frame this season ranks tied for first in the NHL.
- Igor Shesterkin won his sixth straight start and has allowed one goal in each of his last three starts. In his last three starts, he has stopped 119 of 122 shots. Shesterkin’s 25 wins rank tied for fifth in the NHL.
- Alexis Lafreniere opened the scoring with his 17th tally of the season. He has five points in his last four games (3G-2A) and nine points (6G-3A) in his last 10 games.
- Matt Rempe scored his first NHL goal in what proved to be the game-winning goal.
- Vincent Trocheck tabbed an assist. He has eight points in his last five games (5G-3A).