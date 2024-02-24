Postgame Notes: Rangers at Flyers

FRANCHISE HISTORY - The Rangers won their 10th straight game and matched the franchise record for the longest win streak (also done in 1972-73 & 1939-40). New York earned its NHL-leading 39th win of the season. The Rangers have points in seven-straight road games (6-0-1), including wins in five-straight road contests.

CREASE CLOSED - For a third straight game, the Blueshirts allowed only one goal and it marks a league-high 22nd time this season the team has allowed either one or zero goals in a game.

SECOND PERIOD SUCCESS - The Rangers scored at least one goal in the second period for the eighth straight game dating back to Feb. 7. The team’s plus-21 goal differential in the middle frame this season ranks tied for first in the NHL.