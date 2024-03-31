Postgame Notes: Rangers at Coyotes

WAVING TO THE WEST - In establishing their season-high of eight goals and most since Nov. 10, 2022 against Detroit, the Rangers extended their win streak to five games. It is the Blueshirts’ third separate win streak of five-plus games. The Rangers reached 50 wins for the sixth time in team history.

OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMEN - Led by Ryan Lindgren’s three points, the Rangers defensemen posted a combined six points. New York’s 168 points from defensemen this season ranks second in the NHL.