Postgame Notes: Rangers at Coyotes

WAVING TO THE WEST - In establishing their season-high of eight goals and most since Nov. 10, 2022 against Detroit, the Rangers extended their win streak to five games. It is the Blueshirts’ third separate win streak of five-plus games. The Rangers reached 50 wins for the sixth time in team history.
OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMEN - Led by Ryan Lindgren’s three points, the Rangers defensemen posted a combined six points. New York’s 168 points from defensemen this season ranks second in the NHL.
- Jonathan Quick earned his 392nd career win, becoming the all-time leader in wins among American-born goaltenders. Quick has won eight of his last nine starts.
- Alexis Lafreniere collected his first career five-point game (3G-2A) and first career hat trick. Lafreniere became the sixth Ranger to hit the 50-point mark this season. It is the eighth occurrence in franchise history of a skater aged 22 or under recording 5-plus points in a game and first since Brian Leetch in 1988-89.
- Artemi Panarin notched four points (1G-3A), the 21st four-point game of his career and third of the season. He extended his point streak to five games (6G-7A) and his 107 points are now tied with Mark Messier for the third most in a single season in team history.
- Chris Kreider scored his 300th career goal. He is the third player in franchise history to notch the feat (Rod Gilbert - 406, Jean Ratelle - 336). He has points in 10 of his last 15 contests (6G-7A).
- Adam Fox notched two assists to give him 300 career points. He (349 GP) is one of 13 defensemen in NHL history to reach the feat in fewer than 350 games with only Brian Leetch (295 GP) being the other to do so with the Rangers.
- Vincent Trocheck tied his career-high with his 75th point of the season. Trocheck has 11 points in his last six games (1G-10A).