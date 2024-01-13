Postgame Notes: Rangers at Capitals

240113POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers
  • Adam Fox scored twice for the Rangers, his second career multi-goal game ( Jan. 19, 2022 vs. TOR). Fox has four goals in his past four games. The Rangers now have 100 points from defensemen this season, the sixth team to reach triple digits in production from the blueline.
  • Chris Kreider notched his 17th assist of the season. He has points in 10 of his last 12 games (4G-9A) and has 15 points (6G-9A) in his last 15 games.
  • Will Cuylle assisted on Fox’s goal, giving him assists in three of his past five games. Cuylle tacked on four hits for 107 hits on the year, the most among NHL rookies.
  • Anton Blidh made his Rangers debut, skating 5:21 minutes.

WATCH RECAP:

Recap: Rangers at Capitals 1.13.24

