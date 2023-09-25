News Feed

Rangers Trim Roster to 48 Players

Rangers Trim Roster to 48 Players
Preseason Notes: Rangers at Bruins | 09.24.23

Preseason Notes: Rangers at Bruins
Garand Gearing Up for Second Pro Season  

Garand Gearing Up for Second Pro Season
Rangers 2023 Content Day 

Rangers 2023 Content Day
Rangers Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

Rangers Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster and Schedule
The Patrick Family – An Incomparable Rangers Legacy

The Patrick Family – An Incomparable Rangers Legacy
Berard and Sykora Eagerly Eyeing First Full Season

Berard and Sykora Eagerly Eyeing First Full Season
Robertson, Henriksson and Trivigno Helping Set the Tone at Rookie Camp

Robertson, Henriksson and Trivigno Helping Set the Tone at Rookie Camp
Rangers Rookie Camp to Begin on Wednesday, September 13

Rangers Rookie Camp to Begin on Wednesday, September 13
Rangers Announce Hockey Operations Staff Updates

Rangers Announce Hockey Operations Staff Updates
Rangers Agree to Terms with Alexis Lafrenière

Rangers Agree to Terms with Alexis Lafrenière
Rangers Show Support at Shoulder Check Showcase

Rangers Show Support at Shoulder Check Showcase
Wheeler Welcoming Opportunity with Rangers

Wheeler Welcoming Opportunity with Rangers
Getting to Know Blake Wheeler

Getting to Know Blake Wheeler
Rangers Agree to Terms with Brandon Scanlin

Rangers Agree to Terms with Brandon Scanlin
Rangers Agree to Terms with Ty Emberson

Rangers Agree to Terms with Ty Emberson
Rangers Agree to Terms with K'Andre Miller

Rangers Agree to Terms with K'Andre Miller
Budding Barbashev On His Year in Review & What's Up Next

Budding Barbashev On His Year in Review & What's Up Next

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Bruins

230924-Postgame-Notes
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

KICKING THINGS OFF - The Blueshirts began their six-game preseason slate on Sunday night in Boston. This week, the Rangers will host the Islanders on Tuesday, Devils on Thursday, and visit Long Island on Friday night.

- Filip Chytil paced New York with a team-high and game-high six shots on goal.

- Riley Nash went 6-for-8 in the faceoff dot (75%), a team-high among skaters with more than three draws.

- Anton Blidh led the Rangers in hits with six, in his first appearance with the Rangers. He played parts of six seasons with Boston.

- Goaltender Jonathan Quick made his first appearance in net for the Blueshirts, playing 30:26.

- Head coach Peter Laviolette, associate head coach Phil Housley and assistant coaches Dan Muse and Michael Peca served behind the bench for the first time with the Rangers.

NYR POST-GAME NOTES- BOSTON BRUINS 3, NEW YORK RANGERS 0 - PRESEASON GAME NO. 1 - SEPTEMBER 24, 2023
- 0.15 MB
Download NYR POST-GAME NOTES- BOSTON BRUINS 3, NEW YORK RANGERS 0 - PRESEASON GAME NO. 1 - SEPTEMBER 24, 2023