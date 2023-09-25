Postgame Notes: Rangers at Bruins

KICKING THINGS OFF - The Blueshirts began their six-game preseason slate on Sunday night in Boston. This week, the Rangers will host the Islanders on Tuesday, Devils on Thursday, and visit Long Island on Friday night.

- Filip Chytil paced New York with a team-high and game-high six shots on goal.

- Riley Nash went 6-for-8 in the faceoff dot (75%), a team-high among skaters with more than three draws.

- Anton Blidh led the Rangers in hits with six, in his first appearance with the Rangers. He played parts of six seasons with Boston.

- Goaltender Jonathan Quick made his first appearance in net for the Blueshirts, playing 30:26.

- Head coach Peter Laviolette, associate head coach Phil Housley and assistant coaches Dan Muse and Michael Peca served behind the bench for the first time with the Rangers.