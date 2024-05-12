- Mika Zibanejad extended his postseason point streak to eight games - the second time he’s done so with the Rangers (8 GP in 2022). He joins Brian Leetch (9 GP in 1994 & 8 GP in 1992) as the only players in franchise history to record multiple eight-game point streaks in the playoffs. He tied Mark Messier (8 GP in 1995) for the fewest games in a postseason by a Rangers player to reach the 10-assist mark.
- Alexis Lafreniere scored his fourth goal of the playoffs, giving him 10 points (4G-6A) in eight playoff games.
- Will Cuylle recorded his first career playoff point with his first career playoff goal.
- Barclay Goodrow notched his second goal of the playoffs, giving him four points (2G-3A) in eight playoff games.
Postgame Notes: Game Four at Hurricanes
