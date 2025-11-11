Jets at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

JETS (9-6-0) at CANUCKS (8-8-1)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Tanner Pearson -- Parker Ford -- Nikita Chibrikov

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Colin Miller

Injured: Dylan Samberg (wrist), Gustav Nyquist (lower body), Morgan Barron (undisclosed), Cole Koepke (undisclosed)

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Brock Boeser -- Lukas Reichel -- Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Jake DeBrusk

Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Mackenzie MacEachern

Injured: Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Demko will start in goal after not dressing for back-to-back games over the weekend for preventative maintenance. … Samberg, a defenseman who has yet to play this season, skated in a regular jersey for the first time Tuesday morning but will not play. … Nyquist, a forward, also skated in a regular jersey for the first time since being injured on Oct. 30; he will miss his fifth straight game. … Koepke, a forward, will miss a second straight game. He is day to day with an injury sustained at the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 9.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Demko returns, will start for Canucks against Jets

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Crosby, Malkin, Letang appreciative for another trip to Sweden with Penguins

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Predators looking for 'a defining moment' at Global Series Sweden

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Capitals at Hurricanes projected lineups

Ducks have ‘bought into it’ under Quenneville, off to fast start

NHL debuts new marketing spot 'Day in the Life'

NHL EDGE stats behind Ducks' breakout season

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

United States having 'good problems' filling Olympic roster, GM Guerin says

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Carlsson, Ducks face Avalanche looking for 8th straight win

NHL Global Fan Tour presented by Mercedes to continue trek around world in Stockholm