Jets at Kraken projected lineups

JETS (10-6-0) at KRAKEN (7-4-5)

10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Tanner Pearson -- Parker Ford -- Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Luke Schenn

Injured: Morgan Barron (undisclosed), Cole Koepke (undisclosed), Haydn Fleury (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Kaapo Kakko

Mason Marchment -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright

Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Matt Murray

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura

Injured: Joey Daccord (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

Samberg is expected to make his season debut after breaking his wrist in a preseason game at the Calgary Flames on Sept. 27; he will replace Schenn, a defenseman. ... Nyquist will return after missing five games with an undisclosed injury. ... Fleury, a defenseman, and Koepke, a forward, each was placed on injured reserve Thursday. ... Gaudreau wore a regular jersey during the Kraken morning skate Thursday but will not play; the center is "getting real close" to a return, according to Seattle coach Lane Lambert.