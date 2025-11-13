Jets at Kraken projected lineups

JETS (10-6-0) at KRAKEN (7-4-5)
10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov -- Jonathan Toews -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Tanner Pearson -- Parker Ford -- Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Brad Lambert, Luke Schenn
Injured: Morgan Barron (undisclosed), Cole Koepke (undisclosed), Haydn Fleury (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Kaapo Kakko
Mason Marchment -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright
Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Philipp Grubauer
Matt Murray
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura
Injured: Joey Daccord (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
Samberg is expected to make his season debut after breaking his wrist in a preseason game at the Calgary Flames on Sept. 27; he will replace Schenn, a defenseman. ... Nyquist will return after missing five games with an undisclosed injury. ... Fleury, a defenseman, and Koepke, a forward, each was placed on injured reserve Thursday. ... Gaudreau wore a regular jersey during the Kraken morning skate Thursday but will not play; the center is "getting real close" to a return, according to Seattle coach Lane Lambert.