Jets at Sharks projected lineups

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikita Chibrikov

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Sharks projected lineup

Barclay Goodrow -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta

Alexandar Georgiev

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Henry Thrun, Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body)

Status report

Hellebuyck will start the first of a back-to-back for the Jets, who visit the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. … Dellandrea, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the Sharks; Grundstrom will enter the lineup.