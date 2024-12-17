Jets at Sharks projected lineups
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikita Chibrikov
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola
Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot)
Sharks projected lineup
Barclay Goodrow -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith
Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta
Alexandar Georgiev
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Henry Thrun, Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body)
Status report
Hellebuyck will start the first of a back-to-back for the Jets, who visit the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. … Dellandrea, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the Sharks; Grundstrom will enter the lineup.