Jets score 5 in 3rd period, rally past Hurricanes

Sean Monahan scored the go-ahead goal with 3:13 left after Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov came far out of the net and fanned on a poke check to give Winnipeg a 4-3 lead.

Nino Niederreiter scored twice, and Josh Morrissey had three assists for the Jets (38-16-5), who have won five of their past six games. Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Svechnikov had two assists for the Hurricanes (36-19-6), who were 3-1-1 in their previous five games. Kochetkov made 28 saves.

Winnipeg scored three goals in 4:04 early in the third to erase a 3-0 deficit. Kyle Connor scored his 25th of the season with a one-timer from above the left circle at 1:36 to make it 3-1.

Niederreiter cut it to 3-2 at 3:02 when he took a pass from Nate Schmidt and scored on a backhand.

Mark Scheifele tied it 3-3 on a power play at 5:40. Morrissey pushed the puck ahead between the circles to Scheifele, who cut to his backhand for a tap-in.

Martin Necas gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 10:12 of the second period. He backed off Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg and held the puck in the left circle before scoring on a wrist shot inside the right post.

Teuvo Teravainen made it 2-0 at 15:54. Aho won a race to a loose puck and fed Teravainen, who changed his angle in the slot and scored past Hellebuyck’s blocker.

Aho gave Carolina a 3-0 lead at 19:12 on a power play. He pinched to the backside post and took a pass across the goal mouth from Svechnikov for his 24th of the season.

Niederreiter scored an empty-net goal with 11 seconds left in the third for the 5-3 final.