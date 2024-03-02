Jets score 5 in 3rd period, rally past Hurricanes

Monahan breaks tie with 3:13 left, Niederreiter gets 2 goals for Winnipeg

Recap: Jets @ Hurricanes 3.2.24

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Winnipeg Jets scored five goals in the third period to rally for a 5-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Saturday.

Sean Monahan scored the go-ahead goal with 3:13 left after Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov came far out of the net and fanned on a poke check to give Winnipeg a 4-3 lead.

Nino Niederreiter scored twice, and Josh Morrissey had three assists for the Jets (38-16-5), who have won five of their past six games. Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Svechnikov had two assists for the Hurricanes (36-19-6), who were 3-1-1 in their previous five games. Kochetkov made 28 saves.

Winnipeg scored three goals in 4:04 early in the third to erase a 3-0 deficit. Kyle Connor scored his 25th of the season with a one-timer from above the left circle at 1:36 to make it 3-1.

Niederreiter cut it to 3-2 at 3:02 when he took a pass from Nate Schmidt and scored on a backhand.

Mark Scheifele tied it 3-3 on a power play at 5:40. Morrissey pushed the puck ahead between the circles to Scheifele, who cut to his backhand for a tap-in.

Martin Necas gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 10:12 of the second period. He backed off Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg and held the puck in the left circle before scoring on a wrist shot inside the right post.

Teuvo Teravainen made it 2-0 at 15:54. Aho won a race to a loose puck and fed Teravainen, who changed his angle in the slot and scored past Hellebuyck’s blocker.

Aho gave Carolina a 3-0 lead at 19:12 on a power play. He pinched to the backside post and took a pass across the goal mouth from Svechnikov for his 24th of the season.

Niederreiter scored an empty-net goal with 11 seconds left in the third for the 5-3 final.

Latest News

Pettersson signs 8-year, $92.8 million contract with Canucks

Kuznetsov placed on waivers by Capitals

NHL Buzz: Lyubushkin to make Maple Leafs debut against Rangers

NHL Trade Buzz: Canucks shift focus after Pettersson contract

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Ovechkin, Capitals, Make-A-Wish thrill 14-year-old Austria-born fan

Kuznetsov of Capitals cleared by NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 2

JJ Watt breaks out hockey gear again in workout at Mullett Arena

CHL notebook: Vegas prospect Hemmerling has 'the want' for future in NHL

Luke Hughes, Nemec playing key roles as rookie defensemen for Devils

Dostal makes 52 saves, Ducks hold off Devils

Top trade candidates ahead of Deadline include Markstrom, Guentzel, Chychrun

NHL Morning Skate for March 2

Capitals ‘still in the fight,’ gain ground in Metropolitan with win against Flyers 

NHL On Tap: Surging Rangers, Maple Leafs meet in Eastern Conference showdown

Coyotes end 14-game skid with win against Senators

Capitals score 5 straight, rally to defeat Flyers