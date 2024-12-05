Jets at Sabres projected lineups

JETS (18-8-0) at SABRES (11-12-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Ryan McLeod -- Jiri Kulich -- Tyson Kozak

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Jacob Bryson -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jack Quinn, Ryan Johnson

Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)

Status report

The Jets are not expected to make any lineup changes. … Dahlin, who a 5-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday after one shift in the third period, was not on the ice for the morning skate. The Sabres are hopeful the defenseman's absence is short term. ... Kozak could make his NHL debut in place of Quinn, who was the last forward off the ice after the morning skate. … Samuelsson, a defenseman, and Greenway, a forward, skated with the Sabres for the first time since each was injured, each in a no-contact jersey.