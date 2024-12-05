Jets at Sabres projected lineups

JETS (18-8-0) at SABRES (11-12-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov -- Brad Lambert -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Ryan McLeod -- Jiri Kulich -- Tyson Kozak
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Jacob Bryson -- Bowen Byram
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Jack Quinn, Ryan Johnson
Injured: Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms), Sam Lafferty (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body)
Status report
The Jets are not expected to make any lineup changes. … Dahlin, who a 5-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday after one shift in the third period, was not on the ice for the morning skate. The Sabres are hopeful the defenseman's absence is short term. ... Kozak could make his NHL debut in place of Quinn, who was the last forward off the ice after the morning skate. … Samuelsson, a defenseman, and Greenway, a forward, skated with the Sabres for the first time since each was injured, each in a no-contact jersey.