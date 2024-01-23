Bruins defeat Jets, extend winning streak to 5 

Boston ended Winnipeg’s 34-game streak of allowing three goals or fewer (Nov. 2).

Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist, Jake DeBrusk scored a goal for the third straight game and Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves for Boston (29-8-9), which is 6-0-3 in its past nine. Morgan Geekie had two assists.

Vladislav Namestnikov scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves for Winnipeg (30-11-4), which has lost two of four (2-2-0) since ending an eight-game win streak.

Jakub Lauko gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 2:20 of the first period, tapping in a centering pass by Trent Frederic picked off a rebound in front.

Namestnikov tied it 1-1 at 4:16 with a deflection of Dylan DeMelo’s point shot after Bruins captain Brad Marchand turned the puck over.

Coyle gave Boston a 2-1 lead at 18:26, redirecting Hampus Lindholm’s point shot from the slot.

DeBrusk made it 3-1 at 14:35 of the third with a short-handed wrist shot after a poke check by Hellebuyck.

Marchand scored an empty-net goal at 19:05 for the 4-1 final.