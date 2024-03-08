Western Conference playoffs will be wild thanks to Deadline deals

The Western Conference will be a gauntlet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, especially after the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on Friday. There is no clear favorite. Several teams are legitimate contenders and have made big moves hoping for a deep run.

“The West is loaded, and the team that comes out of the West is going to have to play at a high level for a long time, and they have to have good depth, and they have to have a lot of things,” Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland said. “But I think it’s great for the fans, and it’s going to be an exciting race in the West.”

Yep.

“Wild, wild,” Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said. “The wild West.”

Look at the playoff field in the conference from top to bottom right now:

The Vancouver Canucks led off trade season by acquiring center Elias Lindholm on Jan. 31. He hasn’t been a great fit so far, and they could have used a top-six forward. But Lindholm is starting to get comfortable in his new surroundings and still has time to adjust before the playoffs, and let’s not forget: The Canucks didn’t make the playoffs the past three seasons and now sit atop the conference.

The Dallas Stars improved their back end by acquiring defenseman Chris Tanev on Feb. 28. This is a team that made the Western Conference Final last season and leads the Central Division this season.

“We’re one of the top teams, and let’s see,” Stars GM Jim Nill said. “There are eight or 10 very good teams in the League, and we knew that going in. Now let’s see where this goes. Those guys have to bring players in and make them fit in. I think our four lines can match up with any four lines in the League, I think our defense can match up with any defense in the League, and our goaltending can beat anybody. Now we’ve got to go do it.”

The Jets have become more dynamic by adding forwards Sean Monahan on Feb. 2, and Tyler Toffoli on Friday. After missing the playoffs in 2021-22 and losing in the Western Conference First Round last season, they have as good a chance as anyone.

“You look at all the teams, and it feels like everybody is trying to stack up and do whatever they can to win,” Toffoli said. “It’s not going to be easy. It’s always tough, and anything can happen in the playoffs.”