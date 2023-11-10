Bruins-Canadiens, Stars-Wild highlight weekend schedule

Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:

Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs (Friday, 7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TSN4)

The Flames (4-7-1) have won consecutive games for the first time this season following a 6-3 victory at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday and a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, after a six-game losing streak. I'm curious to see if this can build momentum, especially starting a three-game road trip against their former general manager, Brad Treliving, now the GM of the Maple Leafs. Calgary still has underperformed, and needs more production from the likes of centers Nazem Kadri (seven points; two goals, five assists in 12 games) and Jonathan Huberdeau (six points; two goals, four assists in 12 games).

The Maple Leafs (6-5-2) are still trying to figure things out as well, with a 1-3-2 mark in their past six games, and having allowed at least four goals in seven of their 13 games. They are actually giving up more goals than they've scored (47-44) but because they have so many offensive weapons, like centers Auston Matthews and John Tavares and forwards William Nylander, Mitchell Marner and rookie Matthew Knies, they are never really out of any game. Plus the power play is clicking at 27.9 percent, fifth in the NHL.

Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, CITY, NESN, NHLN)

The Bruins (11-1-1) are actually off to a better start than last season when they began their record-setting campaign at 10-2-0. The defense and goaltending of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have not taken a step back after their success last season, with Boston leading the league in goals against per game (1.92). Forward David Pastrnak has 10 goals in 13 games and is on pace for more than 60. Captain Brad Marchand (13 points; six goals, seven assists in 13 games) and center Charlie Coyle (12 points; five goals, seven assists in 13 games) are also off to strong starts. Rookie center Matthew Poitras and rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei each has contributed as well. This is a game the Bruins can't take lightly against one of their oldest rivals.

The Canadiens (6-5-2) had a big 3-2 overtime win at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday to end a four-game losing streak (0-3-1). I'm not surprised with the way forward Cole Caufield (13 points; five goals, eight assists in 13 games) and center Nick Suzuki (12 points; five goals, seven assists in 13 games are playing, but how about Sean Monahan? The center is healthy and producing with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 13 games. Montreal is competing and learning the game as it goes, and coach Martin St. Louis has done a nice job with the roster. The Canadiens play in a tough conference and division but have proven early on they can keep up with any team if they stick to their game plan.

Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild (Sunday, 6 p.m. ET; BSSWX, BSWI, BSN, NHLN, SNW, SNO, SNE)

I like the balance the Stars have this season, especially on the third line with Tyler Seguin, Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment, because we know the top line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski has carried them in seasons past. Jake Oettinger (6-2-1, 2.10 goals-against average, .933 save percentage in nine starts) is one of the best goalies in the NHL, but I like what Scott Wedgewood (2-1-0, 3.36 GAA, .911 save percentage in three starts) has provided as the backup. Dallas (8-3-1) were two wins away from the Stanley Cup Final last season and returned most of its team intact.

The Wild (5-6-2) acquired defenseman Zach Bogosian in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday and traded defenseman Calen Addison to the San Jose Sharks the same day to get more grit on the back end. Minnesota has underperformed to start the season but had a comeback 5-4 shootout win against the New York Rangers on Saturday after they were trailing 3-0 and followed that up with a 4-2 win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday. They did lose 4-1 at the Rangers on Thursday, and can't let the losses pile up. Forward Matt Boldy is healthy again, with aa point in five of his six games this season, and center Marco Rossi is also healthy and is off to a great start with seven points (five goals, two assists) in 13 games after having one assist in 21 NHL games prior to this season.