Latest News

Jaromir Jagr to have No. 68 retired by Penguins in February

Jagr to have No. 68 retired by Penguins against Kings in February
Cronin discusses 1st chance as coach with Ducks on "The Chirp" podcast

Cronin discusses 1st chance as coach with Ducks on "The Chirp" podcast
NHL Buzz news and notes november 10

NHL Buzz: Savoie to make NHL debut for Sabres
Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats november 10

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
William Nylander rides subway to Maple Leafs game

Nylander rides subway to Maple Leafs game 
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Weekes weekend watch november 10

Bruins-Canadiens, Stars-Wild highlight weekend schedule
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL On Tap news and notes november 10

NHL On Tap: Flames go for 3rd straight win against Maple Leafs, former GM
Edmonton Oilers believe they can turn season around

Oilers believe they can turn season around despite sluggish start
Barrasso built off brilliant 1st NHL season en route to Hall of Fame

Barrasso built off brilliant 1st NHL season en route to Hall of Fame
Tom Barrasso was glue in net’ for Penguins Cup-winning teams Lemieux says

Barrasso ‘was glue in net’ for Penguins’ Cup-winning teams, Lemieux says
nhl morning skate for november 10

NHL Morning Skate for November 10
Edmonton Oilers San Jose Sharks game recap November 9

Blackwood makes 39 saves, Sharks hold off Oilers
Pittsburgh Penguins Los Angeles Kings game recap November 9

Rust scores in OT, Penguins defeat Kings 
Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche game recap November 9

Bjorkstrand scores late in 3rd period, Kraken defeat Avalanche
Nashville Predators Winnipeg Jets game recap November 9

Connor scores hat trick, Jets defeat Predators for 3rd straight win
Arizona Coyotes St. Louis Blues game recap November 9

Thomas scores in 5th straight, Blues edge Coyotes in Zucker’s return

Capitals at Devils

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (5-4-2) at DEVILS (7-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSGSN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Matthew Phillips

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Lucas Johansen -- Hardy Haman Aktell

Charlie Lindgren

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Anthony Mantha (upper body), Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed)

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Michael McLeod -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier

Tomas Nosek -- Erik Haula -- Curtis Lazar

Alexander Holtz -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cal Foote, Max Willman

Injured: Jack Hughes (upper body), Nico Hischier (upper body), Colin Miller (lower body)

Status report

Dowd returns after missing nine games because of an upper-body injury. ... Shepard was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday after Kuemper, a goalie, was "a little nicked up last game (a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday)," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. ... Aube-Kubel was recalled from Hershey on Friday and will play. ... Mantha was placed on injured reserve Friday and the forward did not travel on the two-game road trip. ... Van Riemsdyk, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. … Edmundson practiced Thursday as the defenseman continues to work his way back from a fracture he sustained during training camp. ... Nosek will return after missing 10 games because of a lower-body injury. ... Holtz and Willman each took rushes on the fourth line during Devils morning skate. ... New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff had no update on centers Hischier and Hughes or defenseman Colin Miller but said each is progressing.