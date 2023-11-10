Capitals at Devils

CAPITALS (5-4-2) at DEVILS (7-4-1)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSGSN
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Matthew Phillips
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Lucas Johansen -- Hardy Haman Aktell
Charlie Lindgren
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Anthony Mantha (upper body), Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed)
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Michael McLeod -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier
Tomas Nosek -- Erik Haula -- Curtis Lazar
Alexander Holtz -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes
Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Cal Foote, Max Willman
Injured: Jack Hughes (upper body), Nico Hischier (upper body), Colin Miller (lower body)
Status report
Dowd returns after missing nine games because of an upper-body injury. ... Shepard was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday after Kuemper, a goalie, was "a little nicked up last game (a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday)," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. ... Aube-Kubel was recalled from Hershey on Friday and will play. ... Mantha was placed on injured reserve Friday and the forward did not travel on the two-game road trip. ... Van Riemsdyk, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. … Edmundson practiced Thursday as the defenseman continues to work his way back from a fracture he sustained during training camp. ... Nosek will return after missing 10 games because of a lower-body injury. ... Holtz and Willman each took rushes on the fourth line during Devils morning skate. ... New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff had no update on centers Hischier and Hughes or defenseman Colin Miller but said each is progressing.