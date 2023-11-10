Capitals at Devils

CAPITALS (5-4-2) at DEVILS (7-4-1)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSGSN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Matthew Phillips

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Lucas Johansen -- Hardy Haman Aktell

Charlie Lindgren

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Hendrix Lapierre, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Anthony Mantha (upper body), Darcy Kuemper (undisclosed)

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Michael McLeod -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier

Tomas Nosek -- Erik Haula -- Curtis Lazar

Alexander Holtz -- Chris Tierney -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cal Foote, Max Willman

Injured: Jack Hughes (upper body), Nico Hischier (upper body), Colin Miller (lower body)

Status report

Dowd returns after missing nine games because of an upper-body injury. ... Shepard was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday after Kuemper, a goalie, was "a little nicked up last game (a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday)," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. ... Aube-Kubel was recalled from Hershey on Friday and will play. ... Mantha was placed on injured reserve Friday and the forward did not travel on the two-game road trip. ... Van Riemsdyk, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. … Edmundson practiced Thursday as the defenseman continues to work his way back from a fracture he sustained during training camp. ... Nosek will return after missing 10 games because of a lower-body injury. ... Holtz and Willman each took rushes on the fourth line during Devils morning skate. ... New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff had no update on centers Hischier and Hughes or defenseman Colin Miller but said each is progressing.